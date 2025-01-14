Angi Stock Soars After Barry Diller’s IAC Announces Spin-off Of Full Stake In The Home Services Platform: Retail Excitement Grows

The spin-off transaction will give IAC shareholders direct ownership of Angi and is expected to be tax-free.

IAC, Inc. ($IAC) announced late Monday board approval for the spin-off of its full stake in home services platform Angi, Inc. $ANGI) to IAC shareholders and plans to reorganize leadership.

Currently, all of Angi's shares are owned by IAC.

In premarket trading on Tuesday, Angi shares rose 9.62% to $1.71 as of 5.38 a.m. ET

The Transaction

The spin-off transaction will give IAC shareholders direct ownership of Angi and is expected to be tax-free. IAC expects to structure the deal in the form of one share/one voter common stock of Angi, eliminating Angi’s dual-class structure.

IAC said the spin-off will allow its management to focus on its broader portfolio and new growth opportunities. It sees the deal as enhancing its ability to use its stock to make acquisitions and incentivize employees.

Angi will benefit from a more attractive equity currency to accelerate growth.

The proposed transaction will likely close in the first half of 2025 but not sooner than March 31, 2025. The closing is contingent on several conditions, including the final approval by the IAC board and the receipt of a tax opinion.

IAC has previously spun off companies such as Expedia Group, Inc. ($EXPE), Ticketmaster and LendingTree, Inc. ($TREE). It continues to own brands such as Dotdash Meredith, Investopedia, Brides, Better Homes & Gardens etc.

Reorganization

Following the spin-off, IAC CEO Joey Levin will step down and become an advisor to the company. He will also serve as Executive Chairman of Angi, with the company’s CEO Jeff Kip continuing to report to Levin and Angi’s board.

IAC said it would not appoint a new CEO upon Levin’s departure and its CFO and COO Christopher Halpin and Chief Legal Officer Kendall Handler will report directly to Chairman Barry Diller.

Guidance Reaffirmed

IAC and Angi reaffirmed their prior financial expectations for the fourth quarter. The companies said they will post their respective quarterly results after the market closes on Feb. 11.

Retail Cheers

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Angi stock is ‘bullish’ (67/100), with message volume at a ‘high’ level.

ANGI sentiment and message volume January 14, 2025, premarket as of 5:38 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Sharing an Angi stock chart, a retail watcher of the stock said they are bullish on the stock.

Others suggested it could be a buyout candidate at $5.

