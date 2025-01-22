Amphenol Stock Surges Pre-Market On Strong Q4 Results, Optimistic Guidance: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

According to Stocktwits data, the Connecticut-based electronics maker posted revenue of $4.32 billion, surging 30% year over year and beating estimates of $4.06 billion.

Shares of Amphenol Corp. (APH) surged more than 4% in pre-market trade on Wednesday after the company posted strong earnings in its fourth quarter.

According to Stocktwits data, the Connecticut-based electronics maker posted revenue of $4.32 billion, surging 30% year over year and beating estimates of $4.06 billion.

It posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55, yet again ahead of expectations of $0.50.

"We are pleased to have closed 2024 with record fourth-quarter sales and Adjusted Diluted EPS, both exceeding the high end of our guidance," said R. Adam Norwitt, CEO and president of Amphenol.

The company also posted upbeat guidance for the first quarter of 2025, expecting sales to be in the range of $4 billion to $4.1 billion, compared to $3.26 billion in the same period a year ago.

It expects adjusted EPS in the range of $0.49 to $0.51, compared to $0.40 in the same period last year.

“Our ongoing drive to leverage that competitive advantage and thereby create sustained financial strength has established an excellent base for the Company’s future performance,” Norwitt added.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits entered the ‘extremely bullish’ (93/100) territory from ‘neutral’ a day ago. Message volume also soared into the ‘extremely high’ zone.

APH sentiment and message volume January 22, 2025, as of 8:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Users expressed optimism about Amphenol stock’s prospects.

Amphenol’s stock price has surged nearly 10% over the past six months, but its performance over the past year has been relatively better, with gains of over 48%.

