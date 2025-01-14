American Eagle Outfitters Stock Slips Following Updated Guidance: Retail Sentiment Dips

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bearish’ from ‘neutral’ a week ago

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Slips Following Updated Guidance: Retail Sentiment Dips
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 6:03 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 6:03 PM IST

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. ($AEO) fell 5.4% on Monday after the retailer’s raised fourth-quarter guidance on profits but lowered revenue outlook, dampening retail sentiment.

The retailer said its holiday sales exceeded expectations with growth across brands. Its fourth quarter-to-date comparable sales are up in the low single digits, tracking ahead of its recent guidance of positive 1% with positive trends seen at American Eagle and Aerie.

The company said its operating profit for Q4 is expected to be about $135 million, up from its previous guidance of $125 million to $130 million.

The company’s revenue is expected to be down 5% because of a calendar shift that will impact sales by $85 million during the fourth quarter and $60 million for the full year, according to the company.

“As a top destination for holiday shopping, we achieved record sales in December. We came to market with exciting new product assortments and engaging customer experiences, resulting in growth across brands and selling channels,” Jay Schottenstein, AEO’s executive chairman and CEO said in a statement. “We also remain focused on driving operational efficiencies, putting us on track to deliver high-teens operating profit growth in 2024.”

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bearish’ from ‘neutral’ a week ago. Message volumes rose to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high.’

Screenshot 2025-01-14 at 5.21.06 PM.png AEO sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 13

The company noted that in the fourth quarter-to-date, it has repurchased 1.5 million shares for $27 million, bringing year-to-date repurchases to 7.5 million shares for $158 million. It now has 22.5 million shares remaining for repurchase under the current authorization.

AEO stock is down 8% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Edison International Stock Nears Two-Year Low As Lawsuits Link Utility to L.A. Wildfires: Retail Fears The Worst

Edison International Stock Nears Two-Year Low As Lawsuits Link Utility to L.A. Wildfires: Retail Fears The Worst

Stocktwits Poll: Participants Believe JPMorgan Will Have Strongest Earnings Reaction In Q4 Among Large Banks

Stocktwits Poll: Participants Believe JPMorgan Will Have Strongest Earnings Reaction In Q4 Among Large Banks

XTI Aerospace To Pick Up Equity Stake In AI-Powered Autonomous Drone Maker ReadyMonitor: Retail Sentiment Mixed

XTI Aerospace To Pick Up Equity Stake In AI-Powered Autonomous Drone Maker ReadyMonitor: Retail Sentiment Mixed

Goldman Sachs Q4 Earnings Preview: Investors Likely To Eye Stock Trading, Investment Banking Operations After Solid Q3

Goldman Sachs Q4 Earnings Preview: Investors Likely To Eye Stock Trading, Investment Banking Operations After Solid Q3

Analyst Says Ad Spending Uptick ‘Notably Positive’ For Meta, Pinterest Heading Into Q4 Results: Retail Mood Subdued

Analyst Says Ad Spending Uptick ‘Notably Positive’ For Meta, Pinterest Heading Into Q4 Results: Retail Mood Subdued

Recent Stories

Edison International Stock Nears Two-Year Low As Lawsuits Link Utility to L.A. Wildfires: Retail Fears The Worst

Edison International Stock Nears Two-Year Low As Lawsuits Link Utility to L.A. Wildfires: Retail Fears The Worst

Stocktwits Poll: Participants Believe JPMorgan Will Have Strongest Earnings Reaction In Q4 Among Large Banks

Stocktwits Poll: Participants Believe JPMorgan Will Have Strongest Earnings Reaction In Q4 Among Large Banks

XTI Aerospace To Pick Up Equity Stake In AI-Powered Autonomous Drone Maker ReadyMonitor: Retail Sentiment Mixed

XTI Aerospace To Pick Up Equity Stake In AI-Powered Autonomous Drone Maker ReadyMonitor: Retail Sentiment Mixed

Mahira Sharma Net Worth: Know Mohammad Siraj rumored girlfriend wealth NTI

Mahira Sharma Net Worth: Know Mohammad Siraj rumored girlfriend wealth

iPhone 16 at OnePlus 13 price which is a better deal this Republic Day sale 2025 gcw

iPhone 16 at OnePlus 13 price – Which is better deal this Republic Day sale?

Recent Videos

ECL Season 2 Auction: Will Gaurav Taneja Join Bigg Boss? Watch What He Said

ECL Season 2 Auction: Will Gaurav Taneja Join Bigg Boss? Watch What He Said

Video Icon
ECL Season 2 Auction EXCLUSIVE: Lovekesh Kataria To Play It Cool or Aggressive?

ECL Season 2 Auction EXCLUSIVE: Lovekesh Kataria To Play It Cool or Aggressive?

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments of India's Riveting 42-37 Win Over Nepal | WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments of India's Riveting 42-37 Win Over Nepal | WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Nicholas Tadeu Says 'Want to Create League', Visit Taj Mahal

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Nicholas Tadeu Says 'Want to Create League', Visit Taj Mahal

Video Icon
'Meri beti IPS Hai, Teri Aisi Halat Karwaungi...': Road Clash Over Car Parking Turns Ugly | VIRAL

'Meri beti IPS Hai, Teri Aisi Halat Karwaungi...': Road Clash Over Car Parking Turns Ugly | VIRAL

Video Icon