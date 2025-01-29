American Airlines Stock Gets Price Target Hike By TD Cowen: Retail Continues To Be Optimistic

According to TheFly, analyst Tom Fitzgerald raised the firm's price target on American Airlines to $30 from $25 while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

First Published Jan 29, 2025, 12:34 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 12:34 AM IST

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) were in the spotlight on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised its price target on the stock.

TD Cowen said it can now envision many upsides to 2025 guidance if corporate traffic recapture comes in ahead of schedule momentum in credit card spends, recent execution, and solid domestic pricing.

Last week, Deutsche Bank noted the post-earnings selloff in AAL shares as a buying opportunity. The firm has a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares with a $24 price target.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, AAL reported a 4.6% year-over-year (YoY) rise in its revenues to $13.66 billion, a record figure. Wall Street estimated revenue to come in at $13.42 billion.

AAL said the revenue performance was driven by the airline’s actions to adjust capacity, combined with continued demand strength. Total unit revenue rose 2.0% versus 2023.

American Airlines expects first-quarter (Q1) 2025 adjusted loss per diluted share to be between $0.20 to $0.40—bigger than Wall Street’s estimated loss of $0.04.

The company expects its full-year 2025 adjusted earnings per diluted share to be between $1.70 to $2.70.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment continued to trend in the ‘bullish’ territory (58/100).

AAL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:11 p.m. ET on Jan. 28, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits AAL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:11 p.m. ET on Jan. 28, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

AAL shares have gained nearly a percent this year and are up 15% over the past year.

