Amazon.com (AMZN) shares gained over 4% on Thursday, only the second time this year, after reassuring remarks from American officials soothed investor concerns regarding the health of the U.S. economy.

The stock closed just over a notional resistance level of $180, although it failed to improve the sentiment for Amazon among Stocktwits users.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he does not plan to remove Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that a de-escalation in the U.S.-China tariff standoff is likely soon.

The benchmark S&P 500 (SPX) closed 1.7% higher.

E-commerce giant Amazon is particularly watching how the tariffs policy shapes out, which has wide implications for its supply chain and tie-ups with overseas sellers, analysts have said.

This has also made it increasingly difficult to predict consumer spending, an especially tough challenge for businesses that rely heavily on retail demand.

The company has seen its rating and price target cut by several Wall Street brokerages after Trump announced tariff rates this month.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment, however, remained 'bearish'.

AMZN sentiment and message volume as of April 23 | Source: Stocktwits

Comments were split between pessimistic posts about the company over tariffs, and those that suggested that Amazon is a quality company.

One user said that they expect the stock to be around $200 by mid-year, and if it stays low the whole year, "I’ll keep buying."

Amazon stock are down 17.7% year to date.

