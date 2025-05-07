On April 8, 2025, an unoccupied Zoox robotaxi operating autonomously collided with a passenger car in Las Vegas, NV.

Robotaxi operator Zoox recalled 270 of its vehicles on Tuesday after one of its self-driving cars collided with a passenger car in Las Vegas, NV, early in April.

A filing on the auto safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website stated that in certain driving scenarios, the autonomous vehicle may make an inaccurate prediction when another vehicle slowly approaches perpendicularly and stops.

The filing added that Zoox vehicles might not be able to avoid a crash in these circumstances.

As for a solution, the company updated the automated driving system software on the recalled vehicles. All affected driverless fleet vehicles operating on public roads were repaired by April 17 and older versions of software are no longer in use, the filing said.

On April 8, 2025, an unoccupied Zoox robotaxi operating in autonomy collided with a passenger car in Las Vegas, NV. While there were no injuries, Zoox paused all driverless vehicle operations to conduct an internal review. Operations were resumed a few days after the company identified the issue and deployed a fix.

Zoox is a subsidiary of online shopping giant Amazon.com Inc. and competes against players including Alphabet Inc’s Waymo in the robotaxi segment.

EV giant Tesla Inc. is also looking to launch robotaxis in Austin starting in June.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Amazon remained unmoved in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained at ‘extremely high’ levels.

AMZN stock is down by about 16% this year and 2% over the past 12 months.

