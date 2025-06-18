The facility will enable Zoox’s planned growth in Las Vegas, San Francisco, Austin, and Miami, the company said.

Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) robotaxi unit Zoox said on Wednesday that it is opening its first-ever serial production facility for purpose-built robotaxis in the U.S.

The facility, located near Zoox’s Foster City headquarters in Hayward, California, is its second in the Bay Area. It spans across 220,000 square feet and can assemble more than 10,000 robotaxis a year at full scale.

The number of robotaxis produced will grow and scale to match demand as needed, the company said without specifying how many will be produced in the initial stages.

The facility will enable Zoox’s planned growth in Las Vegas, San Francisco, Austin, and Miami, the company said.

The manufacturing of the robotaxi vehicle at the facility will be mostly manual, with robots on the floor used for specific tasks, such as applying adhesive for glass installation. The facility is expected to create hundreds of jobs in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zoox said.

Meanwhile, the company’s other assembly facility in Fremont, California, will serve as a dedicated facility for Zoox's retrofitted testing fleet and sensor pod configuration, it added.

Zoox remains the only company in the U.S. operating a fully autonomous, purpose-built robotaxi on public roads. The vehicle has no pedals or steering wheels and resembles a toaster oven on wheels with seats facing one another.

Zoox is currently expanding its presence in the robotaxi segment, competing with Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo and Tesla Inc. (TSLA). While Waymo currently operates approximately 1,500 retrofitted robotaxis across cities, Tesla is set to pilot its Model Y vehicles as robotaxis in Austin starting June 22.

Tesla is also planning to start manufacturing a purpose-built robotaxi with no pedals called the Cybercab starting next year.

