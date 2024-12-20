Alphabet Stock In Spotlight Following Rumors Of AI Mode Addition to Google Search: Retail Sentiment Tempers

The report said Alphabet is considering giving its Google search users the option to switch to an AI mode that is similar to its Gemini AI chatbot.

Alphabet, Inc. ($GOOGL) ($GOOG) shares could be in focus after a new report said the Sundar Pichai-led company could be taking its next stride in its artificial intelligence (AI) pursuit.

An Information report said Google is working on bringing conversational answers to its search engine. This will help the company compete with those providing AI chatbots such as OpenAI and Perplexity that offer answers rather than a set of website links, the report said.

The Google parent is considering giving its search users the option to switch to an AI mode that is similar to its Gemini AI chatbot. Gemini currently operates independently of the Google search engine.

After being a laggard with its AI initiatives, Alphabet has begun to catch up with a series of announcements made this month.

The company released Gemini 2.0 Flash, its new AI model for the agentic era, the Audio Overview feature for NotebookLM, which turns users' documents into engaging audio discussions, the video generational model Veo 2, and the latest iteration of its image creation tool Imagen 3.

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Alphabet stock turned ‘neutral’ (45/100), down from the ‘bullish’ mood that prevailed a day ago, with message volume tapering off to ‘normal’ levels.

A retail watcher of the stock on the platform commented that Alphabet is a good buy near the $190 level and could rally to $210 as advertising revenue stabilizes.

Another said he took profits, expecting a correction.

Alphabet stock has picked up a strong upward momentum amid the AI product announcements. Earlier this week, the stock crossed the $200 threshold on a split-adjusted basis for the first time. It also hit a new closing high of $196.66 on Monday but has pulled back amid the broader market mayhem.

After closing Thursday’s session up 0.06% at $188.51, the stock retreated 0.48% in after-hours trading. The stock has gained over 35% year-to-date.

