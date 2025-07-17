Waymo is now serving a larger area in Austin, more than doubling the serviceable region after Tesla launched a competing robotaxi service in June.

Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) autonomous driving unit, Waymo, has expanded its coverage area in Austin, Texas, days after Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc. (TSLA) undertook a similar exercise post the launch of its Robotaxi services in the region.

Alphabet’s shares were trading 0.4% lower at the time of writing. Stocktwits data showed the retail sentiment around the stock was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

Alphabet’s stock is down nearly 4% year-to-date, but up 1% over the past 12 months.

