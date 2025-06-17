Alibaba has unveiled Qwen3 AI models optimized for Apple’s MLX, enabling advanced AI features across iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Chinese technology giant Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) has reportedly launched its latest Qwen3 artificial intelligence models, optimized for Apple's MLX architecture.

A Reuters report said these models are designed to run seamlessly across a variety of Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and Macs.

This development marks a significant step in enhancing the integration of Alibaba's AI technologies with Apple's hardware ecosystem.

Alibaba’s statement on WeChat said that the Qwen3 models are engineered to deliver advanced AI functionalities directly on Apple devices.

This collaboration highlights the increasing synergy between the two tech giants, aiming to deliver enhanced AI capabilities to users on their personal devices.

In February, Alibaba partnered with Apple to introduce artificial intelligence features on iPhones available in the Chinese market.

The Qwen3 series introduces several innovative features, including a hybrid reasoning framework that allows for dynamic switching between complex, multi-step reasoning tasks and rapid, context-driven responses.

This flexibility is achieved through the integration of dense and Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) models. Additionally, the models support 119 languages and dialects, expanding their accessibility to a global audience.

A SCMP report indicated that Alibaba’s Co-founder and Chair, Joe Tsai, decided to make the company’s Qwen models open source, emphasizing their ability to spur growth in AI-powered applications and cloud services.

Tsai stated at the VivaTech trade fair in Paris on June 11 that releasing its large language models (LLMs) to the public would broaden access to AI and support the expansion of Alibaba’s cloud business.

China’s leading tech firms have rapidly introduced low-cost AI solutions following the debut of a powerful model by local startup DeepSeek, which claimed it developed the system for only a few million dollars.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Alibaba remained in ‘neutral’ territory with ‘normal’ message volume.

BABA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:15 p.m. ET on Jun.16, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Alibaba stock has gained over 37% year-to-date and over 56% in the last 12 months.

