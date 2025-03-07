Algonquin Power Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Results: Revenue Expected To Fall, Retail Stays Neutral

Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 7, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) gained more than 1% in after-hours trading on Thursday ahead of the company’s fourth-quarter earnings.

Algonquin Power is expected to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 in Q4, lower than $0.16 that it reported during the same period a year earlier.

The company is also expected to witness a decline in revenue – consensus estimates peg Q4 revenue to come in at $634.9 million, falling year-on-year from $666.9 million.

Past data shows Algonquin has beaten earnings estimates in two of the past four quarters, but surpassed revenue expectations in only of those quarters.

The company posted an EPS of $0.08 in Q3 on revenue of $573.2 million.

The Canadian renewable energy conglomerate is scheduled to release its Q4 earnings after markets close on Friday.

The Oakville, Canada-headquartered company serves over 1.2 million customers, primarily in North America. It has a presence in 13 states in the U.S.

Ahead of the earnings, retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the Algonquin stock showed cautiousness among investors.

AQN retail sentiment.jpg AQN sentiment and message volume March 7, 2025, as of 1 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user expressed a bearish outlook but wished the company would change its operations.

Algonquin’s stock has had a good start to 2025, with its shares rising nearly 8% year-to-date. However, over the past year, the stock has declined nearly 22%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

