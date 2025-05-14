Shares gained nearly 3% on Tuesday, although much of the lift came from a favorable reading of the U.S. inflation, which lifted the broader market.

Airbnb announced on Tuesday a significant revamp of its consumer app and expansion into experiences and home services, although it failed to lift the sentiment among Stocktwits users.

The reveal marks the popular homestay and holiday rental company's entry into new segments. Think routine services like booking professionals for photography, workouts, and makeup, to premium experiences like art tours and cooking classes.

Airbnb teased some bespoke experiences that might hit it off with a high-end clientele. Users can now book a Michelin-starred chef to make dinner at their homes, book a tour of Notre-Dame in Paris with the architect who helped restore the cathedral, or book a session in the ring with a lucha libre wrestler in Mexico City.

"Now you can Airbnb more than an Airbnb," CEO Brian Chesky said in a press release on Tuesday.

It's not uncommon for tech companies to enter adjoining segments. Uber famously added food delivery, and Amazon launched what is now an incredibly profitable cloud computing division.

Airbnb's statement did not offer details on this expansion's costs or revenue opportunities.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment climbed into 'neutral' territory from 'bearish' the previous day.

A user said this is "going to be big for the company."

Another user noted “such little interest” in the stock in the trading community.

The new offerings are part of a redesigned Airbnb app that includes revamped Experiences and Services tabs and a new Originals tab.

Airbnb's Services will initially be available in 260 cities, and many of them offer entry prices below $50.

Its Experiences offering will be available in 650 cities and can also be booked by people who are not staying at an Airbnb property.

A WSJ report said the reveal was a significant milestone for the company and came to be known internally as "M13," a reference to May 13.

One reason fans and investors held back their excitement is the pronounced weakness in the hotel and travel sectors, driven by ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty.

Airbnb issued a soft forecast for the current quarter just last month.

ANBN stock is up 5% year to date.

