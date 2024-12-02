Affirm Holdings Stock Rises Pre-Market After JPMorgan Hikes Price Target: Retail Wary Of High Valuation

The brokerage noted that lower benchmark rates and an improved third-party funding environment should lead to a rise in loan origination volume and better margins for fintech players in 2025.

Affirm Holdings Stock Rises Pre-Market After JPMorgan Hikes Price Target: Retail Wary Of High Valuation
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 6:39 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 6:39 PM IST

Shares of financial services firm Affirm Holdings Inc ($AFRM), which provides buy-now-pay-later loans, were up nearly 3% in Monday’s pre-market session after JPMorgan reportedly raised its price target on the stock to $74 from $56 while keeping an ‘Overweight’ rating.

The brokerage noted that lower benchmark rates and an improved third-party funding environment should lead to a rise in loan origination volume and better margins for fintech players going into 2025.

JPMorgan noted that Shopify Inc ($SHOP) and Affirm are growing revenue and volume at or above the COVID-19 pandemic levels and are "defying broader e-commerce trends.”

Affirm Holdings stock has grown over 60% just over the last month. Although JPMorgan upgraded its price target to $74, retail investors on Stocktwits appeared less enthused because the stock is already trading near the $71 level.

On Monday morning, retail sentiment on Stocktwits continued to trend in the ‘bearish territory’ (40/100).

AFRM’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 6:54 a.m. ET on Dec. 2, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits AFRM’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 6:54 a.m. ET on Dec. 2, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Most Stocktwits users believe the shares could be headed lower in the coming times.

However, some also expressed hopes of a rally in the near term.

The firm recently reported first-quarter results, which topped Wall Street estimates. Affirm reported a loss of $0.31, better than a feared $0.35 loss. Revenue came in at $698 million, beating an analyst estimate of $664 million.

Notably, much of the stock's gains came in the last month. On a year-to-date basis, the stock is up over 50%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nvidia Stock Slips Pre-Market As Team Biden Expands China Chip Export Crackdown: Retail Feels Uneasy

Nvidia Stock Slips Pre-Market As Team Biden Expands China Chip Export Crackdown: Retail Feels Uneasy

Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Stock In Spotlight After Firm Reveals November Production Report: Retail Sentiment Improves

Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Stock In Spotlight After Firm Reveals November Production Report: Retail Sentiment Improves

Super Micro Stock Falls Pre-Market As Delisting Fears Linger: Retail Stays At Sidelines

Super Micro Stock Falls Pre-Market As Delisting Fears Linger: Retail Stays At Sidelines

Stellantis Stock On Track To Hit Over 2-Year Low After CEO Abruptly Steps Down

Stellantis Stock On Track To Hit Over 2-Year Low After CEO Abruptly Steps Down

5 Stocks Retailers Are Most Bearish About on Stocktwits At Start Of New Trading Week

5 Stocks Retailers Are Most Bearish About on Stocktwits At Start Of New Trading Week

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025: Luxury tent city to offer world-class comfort for pilgrims AJR

Mahakumbh 2025: Luxury tent city to offer world-class comfort for pilgrims

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: Actress once shared why she and Jr Bachchan fight every day RBA

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: Actress once shared why she and Jr Bachchan fight every day

Nvidia Stock Slips Pre-Market As Team Biden Expands China Chip Export Crackdown: Retail Feels Uneasy

Nvidia Stock Slips Pre-Market As Team Biden Expands China Chip Export Crackdown: Retail Feels Uneasy

Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Stock In Spotlight After Firm Reveals November Production Report: Retail Sentiment Improves

Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Stock In Spotlight After Firm Reveals November Production Report: Retail Sentiment Improves

BJP ward-level leader Dipika Patel suicide case: Surat Police reveal FRESH details AJR

BJP ward-level leader Dipika Patel suicide case: Surat Police reveal FRESH details

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon