Adobe, Inc. (ADBE) stock moved modestly higher in Thursday’s premarket session ahead of the company’s quarterly results.

The visual illustration and editing software maker is expected to report adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.97 and revenue of $5.80 billion for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025, according to the Finchat-compiled consensus estimates.

The metrics were at $4.40 and $5.29 billion, respectively, in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s guidance issued in mid-March modeled adjusted EPS and revenue of $4.95-$5.00 and $5.77 billion-$5.82 billion, respectively.

Adobe investors may also focus on key performance indicators such as subscription revenue, end-of-the-quarter annualized recurring revenue (ARR) and remaining performance obligations (RPO).

Ahead of the results, a slew of analysts upped their price targets for Adobe stock, according to The Fly. Citi analysts on Tuesday raised the price target for Adobe stock to $465 from $430 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating.

Analysts from the firm said the company continues to lose share on Creative Cloud as it leaned into artificial intelligence (AI)-driven price hikes on its core creative professional base to offset slower monetization down-market amid fiercer competition from Canva.

Earlier this month, Adobe announced price hikes for its Creative Cloud All Apps by $10 to $70 per month for individual versions, and by a similar magnitude for the Team plans to $100.

However, Citi noted positive partner commentary on Adobe's digital experience side and continued momentum with enterprises.

The firm expects Adobe shares to stay range-bound until the company demonstrated better Creative Cloud trends or more meaningful generative AI monetization.

Commenting on the price hikes, Jefferies analysts said the revisions were already embedded in Adobe's fiscal 2025 outlook. The price hikes, however, increase confidence in the company hitting its revenue, they added.

Jefferies said the plans should complement Firefly and enhance Adobe's role in AI.

Looking ahead, Adobe’s guidance for the year is $4.95 to $5.00 in EPS and $5.77 billion to $5.82 billion in revenue.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the Adobe stock turned ‘extremely bullish’ (83/100) by early Thursday from ‘bullish’ a day ago. The message volume stayed at ‘high’ levels.

ADBE sentiment and message volume as of 5:33 a.m. ET, June 12 | source: Stocktwits

While noting that the stock reacted positively to the second-quarter earnings reports for the past two years, a bullish watcher also braced for gains this time.

Another user wondered whether the Adobe stock would finally surpass the $500 level following the earnings print.

Adobe stock has shed over 7% so far this year. The Koyfin-compiled consensus analysts’ price target for the stock is $490.52, implying potential for roughly 19% upside.

