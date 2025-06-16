Adobe’s LLM Optimizer helps businesses track AI-driven traffic, improve brand visibility, and engage customers.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) revealed a new enterprise solution, LLM Optimizer, at the Cannes Lions event on Monday.

The tool is designed to help companies monitor and strengthen their visibility across AI-powered platforms like chatbots and generative search engines, addressing the evolving ways consumers engage with digital content.

The software benchmarks a brand’s AI visibility and provides targeted suggestions to improve content discoverability and customer interaction.

According to Adobe Analytics, traffic to U.S. retail websites originating from generative AI tools spiked by 3,500% between July 2024 and May 2025.

LLM Optimizer gives marketing and SEO teams visibility into which content AI models are referencing and surfacing.

The application’s benchmarking tool lets brands compare their presence on high-value search queries against competitors, allowing them to refine their digital strategy accordingly.

“Generative AI interfaces are becoming the go-to tools for how customers discover, engage and make purchase decisions, across every stage of their journey,” said Loni Stark, the vice president of strategy and product at Adobe Experience Cloud.

The platform’s AI-powered recommendation engine identifies weak spots in brand visibility and recommends changes across both company-owned and third-party platforms.

These insights, grounded in what AI models value, such as depth, credibility, and clarity, can be implemented instantly.

It also offers attribution tools that link increased AI exposure with actual user behavior, including conversions and site engagement.

LLM Optimizer integrates with existing workflows and platforms, including Adobe Experience Manager Sites, while also supporting standards like Agent-to-Agent (A2A) and Model Context Protocol (MCP).

Adobe recently announced its intention to integrate generative AI technologies developed by both OpenAI and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) into its Firefly product lineup.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Adobe remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

ADBE's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 08:50 a.m. ET on Jun.16, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Adobe stock lost over 11% in 2025 and over 24% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<