The analyst said Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has established strong support near the 200-day moving average, with a bullish crossover of shorter-term averages signaling potential upside.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC demonstrates positive technical momentum, which signals an optimistic near-term path for its stock price, according to SEBI-registered analyst Anupam Bajpai.

At the time of writing, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC shares were trading at ₹728.90, down ₹6.90 or 0.9%.

After establishing its position above the 200-day moving average on May 23, the stock demonstrated strong support when tested on May 27.

Bajpai said the stock exhibited a bullish trend signal when the 20-day moving average exceeded the 100-day moving average, which typically suggests growing price momentum.

Bajpai said that since the stock remains above this average, it should maintain its upward trend.

The stock's Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 65.93 indicates that it maintains increasing strength without reaching overbought levels.

According to Bajpai's projections, the current market indicators show that Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC will likely reach the ₹780 price level soon.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

The stock has declined 12.8% so far in 2025.

