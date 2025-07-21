The stock is hovering near minor resistance and showing signs of accumulation, with improving demand trends and clean energy investments supporting sentiment.

Adani Total Gas shares are consolidating in a narrow range but may be setting the stage for an upside move.

SEBI-registered research analyst Vijay Kumar Gupta noted the stock is forming a solid base, backed by demand tailwinds and sectoral support.

At the time of writing, shares of Adani Total Gas were trading at ₹657.85, up 0.7% on the day.

He highlighted the ₹665–₹670 zone as a major resistance level, saying a decisive breakout above this range could open room for upside toward ₹685 and ₹702.

On the lower side, ₹650 serves as an immediate support, while ₹638–₹640 is seen as a strong demand zone. A breakdown below ₹630 on a closing basis would negate the setup, he added.

Minor resistance around ₹658–₹660 would also need to be cleared with volume, Gupta said, and emphasized watching price behavior near ₹670 for signs of institutional participation.

On the business front, he cited recent news, including Adani Total Gas’s continued investments in green hydrogen and bio-CNG, the growing demand for CNG in Tier-2 cities and industrial zones, and the parent Adani Group’s revamp of gas logistics, which is expected to enhance pipeline efficiency in the second half of FY26.

Gupta also highlighted stable margins, improving city gas distribution volumes, and monsoon-related demand recovery in rural areas.

He said that policy support for India’s net-zero targets by 2070 and geographic expansion through partnerships could aid a medium-term re-rating of the stock.

However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Adai Total Gas’ stock has declined 12.3% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<