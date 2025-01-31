AbbVie Stock Nears 3-Month High on Q4 Beat As Immunology Growth Eases Humira Slump: Retail Mood Brightens

The company raised its long-term sales outlook for Skyrizi and Rinvoq, now expecting combined revenue of about $24 billion in 2025.

Shares of AbbVie Inc. surged 8% on Friday morning, hitting their highest level since early November and lifting retail investor sentiment.

The biopharma stock is on track for its best day since March 26, 2020.

AbbVie reported fourth-quarter (Q4) adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12, while revenue came in at $15.1 billion, surpassing expectations of $14.83 billion.

CEO Robert Michael highlighted the company’s growth, key regulatory approvals, and strategic transactions, adding, “We are entering 2025 with significant momentum and expect net revenues to exceed their previous peak in just the second full year following the U.S. Humira loss of exclusivity.”

Investor sentiment brightened after AbbVie revealed that strong sales of its other immunology drugs — Skyrizi and Rinvoq — as well as newer offerings were offsetting falling Humira revenue.

On Stocktwits, AbbVie’s sentiment turned ‘extremely bullish’ as message volume spiked, making it one of the platform’s top 10 trending tickers.

One user predicted the stock returning to $200, while another pointed to the company’s confidence in differentiating Skyrizi against competitors in 2025.

AbbVie reaffirmed expectations for high single-digit compound annual revenue growth through 2029, using 2024 as the base year.

It raised its long-term sales outlook for Skyrizi and Rinvoq, now expecting combined revenue of about $24 billion in 2025.

The company also boosted its 2027 forecast for the two drugs to more than $31 billion, up from a prior estimate of $27 billion, with Skyrizi expected to generate more than $20 billion and Rinvoq over $11 billion.

As Humira sales decline, AbbVie has aggressively pursued M&A deals to diversify its pipeline.

The stock has gained over 15% in the past 12 months.

