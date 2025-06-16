The company stated that no safety signals were observed in the study comparing the efficacy and safety of Venetoclax in combination with Azacitidine compared to Azacitidine and placebo in the treatment of newly diagnosed, higher-risk MDS.

AbbVie (ABBV) said on Monday that its late-stage trial evaluating its drug Venetoclax in combination with Azacitidine in the treatment of newly diagnosed higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS) did not meet its primary goal of increasing overall survival.

Myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) are a group of cancers in which the bone marrow doesn't produce enough healthy blood cells.

The company stated that no safety signals were observed in the study comparing the efficacy and safety of Venetoclax in combination with Azacitidine compared to Azacitidine and placebo in the treatment of newly diagnosed, higher-risk MDS.

Venetoclax is a medicine that selectively binds and inhibits the B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL-2) protein, which in some blood cancers prevents cancer cells from undergoing their natural death or self-destruction process.

It is being developed by AbbVie and Roche and jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in the United States and by AbbVie outside the United States.

Venetoclax is approved in more than 80 countries, including the U.S. In the U.S., it is used to treat adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, among other conditions.

In the first quarter of 2025, AbbVie reported net revenues of $665 million from Venclexta, marking an increase of 8.3% from the corresponding period of 2024. Venclexta was the company’s second most revenue-generating drug in its oncology portfolio in the period, after Imbruvica, which brought in net revenue of $738 million.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AbbVie stayed unmoved within ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained unchanged at ‘normal’ levels.

ABBV's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:14 a.m. ET on June 16, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



ABBV stock is up by about 6% this year and over 12% over the past 12 months.

