Shares of ABB India Ltd have developed a bullish long-term setup after effectively surpassing a downward sloping resistance trendline with growing trading volumes, according to SEBI-registered analyst Krishna Pathak.
Through multiple tests, the stock has solidified its demand zone between ₹4,900 and ₹5,100, and now it serves as a primary stop-loss base.
At the time of writing, ABB India shares were trading at ₹5,650.5, up by ₹63.5 or 1.14% on the day.
Between ₹5,200 and ₹5,30,0, investors find a favorable risk-reward entry point for long-term investments because this area functions as an accumulation zone.
Higher lows and a horizontal base near support levels make the technical structure bullish.
Pathak confirmed an inverted head and shoulders pattern around the support zone following the breakout.
Immediate resistance lies between ₹6,400 and ₹6,600, while pattern analysis projects eventual price targets as high as ₹6,900 to ₹7,300.
Pathak established long-term upside target prices at ₹6,220, followed by ₹6,655, and then ₹6,900.
The stock has declined 18.5% so far in 2025.
