The current demand zone between ₹4,900 and ₹5,100 offers an ideal entry point for long-term investments.

Shares of ABB India Ltd have developed a bullish long-term setup after effectively surpassing a downward sloping resistance trendline with growing trading volumes, according to SEBI-registered analyst Krishna Pathak.

Through multiple tests, the stock has solidified its demand zone between ₹4,900 and ₹5,100, and now it serves as a primary stop-loss base.

At the time of writing, ABB India shares were trading at ₹5,650.5, up by ₹63.5 or 1.14% on the day.

Between ₹5,200 and ₹5,30,0, investors find a favorable risk-reward entry point for long-term investments because this area functions as an accumulation zone.

Higher lows and a horizontal base near support levels make the technical structure bullish.

Pathak confirmed an inverted head and shoulders pattern around the support zone following the breakout.

Immediate resistance lies between ₹6,400 and ₹6,600, while pattern analysis projects eventual price targets as high as ₹6,900 to ₹7,300.

Pathak established long-term upside target prices at ₹6,220, followed by ₹6,655, and then ₹6,900.

The stock has declined 18.5% so far in 2025.

