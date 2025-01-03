5 Stocks That Attracted Strong Retail Activity On Stocktwits Thursday

The broader S&P 500 Index and the Nasdaq Composite Index started the new year on the back foot, extending their losing streak to five straight sessions.

Stocks started the new year on the back foot following two years of strong gains, as the overbought levels introduced caution among traders. The major averages opened higher and stayed afloat in the morning before selling set in as a rise in bond yields and stock-specific weakness dragged them lower.

Amid the stock volatility, the following stocks saw frenzied retail activity on Stocktwits on Thursday:

Unity Software, Inc. ($U)

San Francisco, California-based Unity’s shares rode on the back of an X post by Keith Gill, aka ‘’Roaring Kitty.’’ The post, though not explicitly pointing toward Unity, was construed by some traders as related to the stock.

Unity stock ended Thursday’s session 9.08% higher at $24.51 on more than three times the average volume. This follows a 45% plunge in 2024.

Message volume on the Unity stream on Stocktwits spiked by 14,260% over the 24 hours.

U sentiment and message volume January 3, 2025, as of 1:01 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Unity stayed ‘extremely bullish’ (79/100), with the buoyancy accompanied by ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Treasure Global, Inc. ($TGL)

New York-based Treasure Global is a provider of payment processing and e-commerce services. The penny stock climbed 6.82% to $0.1895 on Thursday, before jumping 75.20% in the after-hours session.

Thursday's surge followed a 97% slump in Treasure Global stock last year.

The 24-hour message volume on Treasure Global stream spiked by 6,900%. The outperformance of the stock potentially triggered the trader chatter, with most rooting for the gains to carry over to Friday’s session.

AppLovin Corp. ($APP)

Palo Alto, California-based AppLovin’s stock rose 5.54% on Thursday to $341.78. The app marketing platform had a solid 2024, with the stock rising 713%. A stellar third-quarter earnings report released in early November gave a big boost to the stock in early November. The buoyancy tempered after the company did not make the cut for S&P 500 inclusion.

A bullish watcher of the stock said the stock could be ready to test the $350 barrier after it reclaimed the daily 20-day exponential moving average.

Retail sentiment toward AppLovin stock improved to ‘bullish’ (69/100) from ‘neutral’ a day ago, with message volume perking up to ‘high.’ The stream saw a 24-hour message volume spike of 2,300%.

APP sentiment and message volume January 3, 2025, as of 1:01 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Phunware, Inc. ($PHUN)

Shares of Phunware, an enterprise software company specializing in mobile app solutions with integrated intelligent capabilities, climbed 4.23% on Thursday. After ending the session at $5.42, the stock rose an incremental 1.11% in after-hours trading.

Austin, Texas-based Phunware, often talked about as a Trump play, saw its shares advance about 27% in 2024.

Thursday’s rally may have to do with the meme frenzy that lifted Unity.

PHUN sentiment and message volume January 3, 2025, as of 1:01 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Sentiment toward Phunware stock flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ (77/100) on Stocktwits, reversing from the ‘bearish’ mood that prevailed a day ago. Message volume perked up by 1,900% over 24 hours.

T Stamp, Inc. ($IDAI)

Atlanta, Georgia-based T Stamp stock slumped 22.67% on Thursday before closing at $0.6830. The company develops identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide.

The stock weakness came after the company annouced that a reverse stock split in the ratio 1-for-15 would become effective at the market open on Jan. 6. Gareth Genner, CEO, said, “The primary purpose of this reverse split is to bring the Company into compliance with Nasdaq Rule 5550(a)(2).’’

‘’We believe the reverse split brings our share price to a level where we will be eligible for investment by a greater number of family offices and institutions, and we will seek to significantly grow our shareholder base by reaching out to those investors to introduce them to our unique technology, and exciting growth opportunities.”

T Stamp stock has pulled back a steep 36% in 2024.

Over 24 hours, message volume on T Stamp stream rose by 1,300%.

