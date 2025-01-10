5 Stocks That Attracted Strong Retail Activity On Stocktwits Over Past 24 Hours

Quantum computing stocks and nano-cap techs that made waves at CES 2025 were amid stocks that stirred retail activity.

U.S. stocks ended Wednesday’s session on a mixed note as traders awaited the all-important monthly jobs data, with elevated bond yields pressuring stocks. As the market prepares to resume trading after Thursday’s holiday due to the ‘National Day of Mourning’ in honor of late former President Jimmy Carter, the following stocks are seeing frenzied retail activity on Stocktwits.

Iveda Solutions, Inc. ($IVDA

Mesa, Arizona-based Iveda is a provider of smart city digital transformation technologies, artificial intelligence (AI)-based video search technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices and management platforms.

Iveda stock fell about 2% in 2024. After ending Wednesday’s session down 14.29% despite a lack of any company-specific catalyst, it rebounded by 9.74% in the after-hours session.

A retail stock watcher said they expect the stock to take off shortly and named it as a good long-term holding.

Message volume spiked by 1,900% over the 24 hours.

Wearable Devices Ltd. ($WLDS)

Israel-based Wearable Devices is a developer of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements.

Its Mudra development kits allow users to control digital devices such as consumer electronics, smartwatches, smartphones, augmented reality (AR) glasses, virtual reality (VR) headsets, televisions, laptops, drones, robots etc.

Monday, the company announced the general availability of Mudra Link, the first neural wristband for Android, macOS and Windows devices. It followed it up with an announcement concerning the debut of the RayNeo X3 Pro glasses, pre-bundled with Wearable Devices’ Mudra neural input wristband.

Wearable Devices stock fell a whopping 68% in 2024 and failed to pick up any meaningful momentum amid these announcements. In a filing with the SEC on Monday, the company said it plans to offer up to 2.29 million shares, along with accompanying warrants to purchase up to 2.29 million warrants or a combination of shares and warrants, at a public offering price of $2.18 per share.

Some retailers on Stocktwits lamented the fact that the company hasn’t been able to generate sales despite having great products. A few also were wary about the public offerings.

The 24-hour change in the message volume was a positive 1,550%.

IonQ, Inc. ($IONQ)

College Park, Maryland-based IonQ manufactures high-performance quantum computers capable of solving complex commercial and research use cases. Its stock tanked on Wednesday following Nvidia Corp. ($NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang’s pessimistic comments about the near-term utility of quantum computing.

On Thursday, IonQ executive, Margaret Arakawa took part in a panel discussion on ‘’Quantum is Here: Computing Applications & New Industries” held as part of the Computer Electronics Show (CES) 2025.

IonQ stock rose 237% last year.

IONQ sentiment and message volume January 10, 2025, as of 2:22 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment toward IonQ stock turned ‘bearish’ (29/100) from ‘bullish’ a day ago, with message volume reducing to merely ‘high’ levels.

Locafy Limited ($LCFY)

Australian search engine marketing company Locafy also saw strong retail activity over the past 24 hours (500% increase). The increased interest in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider came amid a lack of meaningful news.

Locafy stock fell 24% in 2024 but has gained nearly 32% over the five sessions in the new year.

Quantum Computing, Inc. ($QUBT)

Shares of Quantum Computing, Inc. ($QUBT), an integrated photonics company that provides quantum machines, plunged 43.34% following Huang’s comments. The reversal comes after a solid 2024, when the stock gained 1,719%.

Message volume on the Quantum Computing stream on Stocktwits rose over 460% over the past 24 hours.

QUBT sentiment and message volume January 10, 2025, as of 2:22 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Sentiment toward Quantum Computing stock improved to ‘neutral’ (46/100) from ‘bearish’ a day ago, with message volume reducing to ‘normal’ levels.

