5 Stocks Retailers Are Most Bearish About on Stocktwits At Start Of New Trading Week

Overbought levels, and negative tidings have rendered retail mood downbeat toward some stocks.

Even as the broader market trades at record high, retail held extremely negative views on a handful of stocks at the start of a new trading week.

Market trajectory for the week largely hinges on a slew of labor market readings, with the most prominent being the November non-farm payrolls report due Friday.

Here’s a compilation of stocks garnering the most bearish reaction from the retail on the Stocktwits platform:

Stellantis N.V. ($STLA)

Shares of Amsterdam headquartered Stellantis fell about 8% in Monday’s premarket after the automaker said Sunday that its CEO Carlos Tavares has resigned with immediate effect. The process to appoint a new permanent CEO is underway, and will be completed within the first half of 2025, the company said.

Until then, a new interim executive committee, chaired by Chairman John Elkann will oversee the day-to-day operations.

The company confirmed its 2024 guidance which it presented to the financial committee on Oct. 31.

Tavares led Stellantis since Jan. 2021 when PSA and Fiat Chrysler were merged. Although the executive was successful in slashing costs and improving margins, its North American sales took a hit, prompting the company to lower its 2024 guidance in September.

Sentiment toward Stellantis stock nosedived to ‘extremely bearish’ (20/100) on Stocktwits platform in the aftermath of the development, with message volume spurting to ‘extremely high.’

STLA sentiment and message volume December 2, 2024, as of 5:50 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Stellantis stock has shed about 40% so far this year.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ($ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, which provides cellular broadband services to end users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage, has seen its shares surge by 295% this year.

The Midland, Texas-based company’s shares are among the heavily shorted, with a short interest at about 19% of outstanding shares.

The bloated valuation, especially as the company is up among a behemoth like SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is apparently weighing down on retail sentiment.

ASTS sentiment and message volume December 2, 2024, as of 5:50 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward AST SpaceMobile continued to remain bearish (27/100), with message volume at ‘low’ levels.

Apple, Inc. ($AAPL)

Shares of Apple have climbed in line with the broader market this year, although lagging some of its Magnificent 7 peers. Apple’s iPhone sales have been lackluster for multiple quarters now.

The holiday season is key for sales to kick into top gear as the company is due to make available several Apple Intelligence features to its flagship device via iOS 18.2 update set to go live this week.

AAPL sentiment and message volume December 2, 2024, as of 5:50 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

The sentiment on Stocktwits pointed toward a ‘bearish’ mood (29/100) toward Apple, accompanied by ‘low’ message volume.

IonQ, Inc. ($IONQ)

The negative sentiment toward College Park, Maryland-based IonQ, which manufactures general-purpose computing systems, in the U.S., is largely due to the nearly 300% gains for the stock this year.

IONQ sentiment and message volume December 2, 2024, as of 5:50 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail mood toward the stock was ‘bearish’ (32/100) and message volume remained ‘low.’

Tilray Brands, Inc. ($TLRY)

Tilray shares are down about 42% for the year-to-date period. Toronto-based Tilray is a cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, which is also into the medical cannabis business.

In early October, Tilray reported a revenue miss, sending its stock lower. However, the company provided an upbeat commentary regarding its fundamentals, premised on the optimism that the U.S. election would bring in regulatory changes favoring the cannabis industry.

TLRY sentiment and message volume December 2, 2024, as of 5:50 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail mood toward Tilray was ‘bearish’ (29/100), a deterioration from the ‘neutral’ mood that prevailed a day ago. Message volume was ‘low’ as well.

