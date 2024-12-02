5 Stocks Retailers Are Most Bearish About on Stocktwits At Start Of New Trading Week

Overbought levels, and negative tidings have rendered retail mood downbeat toward some stocks.

5 Stocks Retailers Are Most Bearish About on Stocktwits At Start Of New Trading Week
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 4:38 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 4:38 PM IST

Even as the broader market trades at record high, retail held extremely negative views on a handful of stocks at the start of a new trading week.

Market trajectory for the week largely hinges on a slew of labor market readings, with the most prominent being the November non-farm payrolls report due Friday.

Here’s a compilation of stocks garnering the most bearish reaction from the retail on the Stocktwits platform:

Stellantis N.V. ($STLA)

Shares of Amsterdam headquartered Stellantis fell about 8% in Monday’s premarket after the automaker said Sunday that its CEO Carlos Tavares has resigned with immediate effect. The process to appoint a new permanent CEO is underway, and will be completed within the first half of 2025, the company said.  

Until then, a new interim executive committee, chaired by Chairman John Elkann will oversee the day-to-day operations.

The company confirmed its 2024 guidance which it presented to the financial committee on Oct. 31.

Tavares led Stellantis since Jan. 2021 when PSA and Fiat Chrysler were merged. Although the executive was successful in slashing costs and improving margins, its North American sales took a hit, prompting the company to lower its 2024 guidance in September.

Sentiment toward Stellantis stock nosedived to ‘extremely bearish’ (20/100) on Stocktwits platform in the aftermath of the development, with message volume spurting to ‘extremely high.’ 

stla-sentiment.png STLA sentiment and message volume December 2, 2024, as of 5:50 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Stellantis stock has shed about 40% so far this year.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ($ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, which provides cellular broadband services to end users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage, has seen its shares surge by 295% this year.

The Midland, Texas-based company’s shares are among the heavily shorted, with a short interest at about 19% of outstanding shares. 

The bloated valuation, especially as the company is up among a behemoth like SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is apparently weighing down on retail sentiment.

asts-sentiment.png ASTS sentiment and message volume December 2, 2024, as of 5:50 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward AST SpaceMobile continued to remain bearish (27/100), with message volume at ‘low’ levels.

Apple, Inc. ($AAPL)

Shares of Apple have climbed in line with the broader market this year, although lagging some of its Magnificent 7 peers. Apple’s iPhone sales have been lackluster for multiple quarters now.

The holiday season is key for sales to kick into top gear as the company is due to make available several Apple Intelligence features to its flagship device via iOS 18.2 update set to go live this week. 

appl-sentiment.png AAPL sentiment and message volume December 2, 2024, as of 5:50 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

The sentiment on Stocktwits pointed toward a ‘bearish’ mood (29/100) toward Apple, accompanied by ‘low’ message volume.

IonQ, Inc. ($IONQ)

The negative sentiment toward College Park, Maryland-based IonQ, which manufactures general-purpose computing systems, in the U.S., is largely due to the nearly 300% gains for the stock this year. 

ionq-sentiment.png IONQ sentiment and message volume December 2, 2024, as of 5:50 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail mood toward the stock was ‘bearish’ (32/100) and message volume remained ‘low.’

Tilray Brands, Inc. ($TLRY)

Tilray shares are down about 42% for the year-to-date period. Toronto-based Tilray is a cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, which is also into the medical cannabis business. 

In early October, Tilray reported a revenue miss, sending its stock lower. However, the company provided an upbeat commentary regarding its fundamentals, premised on the optimism that the U.S. election would bring in regulatory changes favoring the cannabis industry.

tlray-sentiment.png TLRY sentiment and message volume December 2, 2024, as of 5:50 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail mood toward Tilray was ‘bearish’ (29/100), a deterioration from the ‘neutral’ mood that prevailed a day ago. Message volume was ‘low’ as well.

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Top 4 Stocks Retailers Are Most Bullish About on Stocktwits to Kick Off the Week

Top 4 Stocks Retailers Are Most Bullish About on Stocktwits to Kick Off the Week

Salesforce Analyst Says Risk-Reward On Stock ‘Compelling’ Ahead Of Q3 Print: Retail Shares The Optimism

Salesforce Analyst Says Risk-Reward On Stock ‘Compelling’ Ahead Of Q3 Print: Retail Shares The Optimism

Apple Analyst Reaffirms Bullish Stance On Stock Ahead Of Key Holiday Season: Skeptic Retail Keeps Fingers Crossed Over Year-End Rally

Apple Analyst Reaffirms Bullish Stance On Stock Ahead Of Key Holiday Season: Skeptic Retail Keeps Fingers Crossed Over Year-End Rally

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark To Report Q4 Results Monday: Retail Gears Up To Accumulate Stock

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark To Report Q4 Results Monday: Retail Gears Up To Accumulate Stock

Moana 2 Shatters Records With $221M Thanksgiving Week Sales, Cementing Disney’s ‘Box Office Champ’ Status: Retail Cheers

Moana 2 Shatters Records With $221M Thanksgiving Week Sales, Cementing Disney’s ‘Box Office Champ’ Status: Retail Cheers

Recent Stories

Big news for citizens! Modi government announces Rs 2000 monthly scheme AJR

Big news for citizens! Modi government announces Rs 2000 monthly scheme

India boosts security for Bangladesh diplomatic missions after Agartala protest over attacks on Hindus (WATCH) snt

India boosts security at Bangladesh diplomatic missions after Agartala protests over attacks on Hindus (WATCH)

Indian Railways introduces UV robotic cleaning for blankets; READ details dmn

Indian Railways introduces UV robotic cleaning for blankets; READ details

8 essential tips to prevent dry skin during Winter vkp

8 essential tips to prevent dry skin during Winter

Christmas special: IRCTC tour packages-huge discounts for Kashmir and Kerala RBA

Christmas special: IRCTC tour packages-huge discounts for Kashmir and Kerala

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon