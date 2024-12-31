5 Smid-Cap AI Stocks That Gained Significant Retail Following On Stocktwits In 2024

Wedbush’s Daniel Ives expects enterprises and governments to aggressively pursue AI in 2025, with capital expenditures allocated for the technology likely exceeding $1 trillion.

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology made waves yet again in 2024, and was among the drivers of stock market performance this year. Nvidia Corp. ($NVDA), with its near monopoly position in the market for AI accelerators, spearheaded the first wave of the AI revolution. Offerings and adoptions are expected to broaden, keeping the bubble going at least for the next few years.

Wedbush’s Daniel Ives expects enterprises and governments to aggressively pursue AI in 2025, with capital expenditures allocated for the technology likely exceeding $1 trillion. The analyst sees this catalyzing the next wave of use cases and software buildouts across the consumer and enterprise landscape in the new year.

As the AI momentum builds up, here’s a look at some sub-large-cap stocks that have gained significant retail following on Stocktwits this year:

iLearningEngines, Inc. ($AILE)

Year-to-date Stock Performance: (-93.25%)

iLearningEngines, a micro-cap company with a market capitalization of $99.81 million, operates an AI platform for learning automation. The Bethesda, Maryland-based company’s AI learning and engagement platform offers cloud-based, mobile, offline and multi-media capabilities to deliver personalized learning and engagement modules.

On Dec. 23, the company said it voluntarily initiated Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. However, it intends to continue operating its business even as it seeks to reorganize its finances.

iLearningEngines’ stock saw a whopping 5,190% increase in retail watcher count in 2024 amid its travails.

AILE sentiment and message volume December 30, 2024, as of 11:53 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment toward the stock turned ‘extremely bullish’ (83/100) from ‘bearish’ a week ago, with message volume reducing to ‘high.’

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. ($AISP)

YTD Stock Performance: +305%

Redmond, Washington-based Airship AI, an AI-driven video, sensor and data management surveillance platform, is a micro-cap company with a market cap of $187.99 million.

Benchmark initiated coverage of Airship AI with a Buy rating and a $6 price target in mid-November, TheFly reported. The company, which operates an enterprise AI data management platform with key use cases of border monitoring, law enforcement, defense and commercial enterprise, is an AI play on accelerating threat environments across government, public safety and commercial markets, the analyst said.

AISP sentiment and message volume December 30, 2024, as of 11:53 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

The stock has garnered ‘extremely bullish’ sentiment (84/100) among watchers, and message volume has also stayed at ‘extremely high’ levels.

The 365-day watcher count change for the stock is 1,756% and message volume is up over 5,300%.

LeddarTech Holdings, Inc. ($LDTC)

YTD Stock Performance: (-44%)

This nano-cap stock ($47.64 million) has lost about 44% this year. Quebec City, Canada-based LeddarTech provides AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software solutions that enable advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous driving, and parking applications.

The company went public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Prospector Capital Corp. The stock commenced trading on the Nasdaq on Dec, 22, 2023.

LeddarTech stock received a lift in December after a strategic collaboration agreement and a software licensing agreement with Texas Instruments, Inc. ($TXN). The licensing agreement also provided for TI to make advanced royalty payments to catalyze joint commercialization.

LDTC sentiment and message volume December 30, 2024, as of 11:53 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment is ‘neutral’ (54/100) toward Leddar Tech, although improving from ‘bearish’ a week ago. Message volume remained at a ‘normal’ level.

The stock saw a 1,640% increase in watcher count this year, which was accompanied by a 5,300% spike in message volume.

Roadzen, Inc. ($RDZN)

YTD Stock Performance: (-56.78%)

Burlingame, California-based Roadzen, provides insurers, carmakers, fleets, dealerships and auto insurance agents with an AI platform to build new products, sell insurance, process claims and improve road safety.

Earlier this month, the micro-cap company ($155.63 million) announced that its AI-powered ADAS platform drivebuddyAI entered into a partnership with German industrial engineering company Bosch. It said the collaboration will integrate its drivebuddyAI platform with Bosch’s automotive expertise.

Roadzen also announced an expanded partnership with India’s National Insurance Company to expand the geographical scope of its AI-powered XClaim product.

It recently raised $2.88 million in gross proceeds through a public offering.

RDZN sentiment and message volume December 30, 2024, as of 11:53 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Sentiment toward Roadzen stock remains ‘neutral’ (47/100) and message volume has been ‘low.’

The 365-day percentage change in the watcher counter for the stock is about 400%.

SoundHound, Inc. ($SOUN)

YTD Stock Performance: +978%

SoundHound AI, a conversational AI company headquartered in San Diego, California, has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the gravitation toward AI stocks following Donald Trump’s reelection. The company also announced a few deals for deploying its voice AI products at fast-casual taco chain Torchy’s Taco and Church’s Texas Chicken.

SoundHound AI's followers on Stocktwits rose over 350% over the past year, and the message volume growth was spectacular, at 8,483%.

SOUN sentiment and message volume December 30, 2024, as of 11:53 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Sentiment toward SoundHound AI stock remains ‘neutral’ (51/100), with message volume at a ‘normal’ level.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

