5 Quantum Computing Stocks With Brisk Retail Activity On Stocktwits In 2024

Increased interest in quantum computing and advancements announced by big techs have perked up investor interest in quantum computing stocks.

Quantum computing stocks have been on a tear this year, with most outperforming the broader market. Increased interest in the emerging technology area that uses quantum mechanics to solve complex problems and advancements by big techs such as Alphabet, Inc.’s ($GOOGL) ($GOOG) have heightened investor interest in these stocks.

On Stocktwits, the following quantum computing stocks saw brisk messaging by the retail crowd and a surge in retail watchers:

Rigetti Computing, Inc. ($RGTI)

Year-to-date (YTD) Stock Performance: +1,525%

Berkeley, California-based Rigetti, is a full-stack quantum computing company that has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017. Its clientele includes enterprise, government and research clients. It sells on-premises quantum computing systems with qubit counts between 24 and 84 qubits.

Last week, the company announced the public launch of its 84-qubit Ankaa-3 system - its flagship product that has halved error rates in 2024.

Craig-Hallum initiated Rigetti at ‘Buy’ with a $12 price target earlier this month. But not all are convinced about its fundamentals. Citron Research called the company’s valuation “ridiculous” and said the hype will eventually fade.

RGTI sentiment and message volume December 30, 2024, as of 12:54 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment toward the stock has remained bearish or neutral throughout this year.

That said, message volume on the stream skyrocketed by more than 32,500% over the year and retail following on the Stocktwits platform climbed about 500%.

D-Wave Quantum, Inc. ($QBTS)

YTD Stock Performance: +1,126

D-Wave, based in Palo Alto, California, provides quantum computing products, software, and services. It is a commercial supplier of quantum computers. On Dec. 20, TheFly reported that Benchmark maintained a Buy rating on D-Wave stock and upped the price target from $3 to $8.

While noting the sentiment shift toward quantum computing stocks over the last few weeks, the firm said stock prices have inflected higher due to industry and company-specific announcements. It added that D-Wave’s recent balance-sheet recapitalization eliminated much of the risk discount that has removed an overhang since the company’s public debut.

QBTS sentiment and message volume December 30, 2024, as of 12:54 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

The retail crowd on Stocktwits has a ‘bearish’ sentiment (38/100) toward the stock, with message volume remaining at ‘low’ levels.

The stock's 365-day message volume change on Stocktwits is 5,900%, and the follower count has increased by over 300% during the same time period.

Quantum Computing, Inc. ($QUBT)

YTD Stock Performance: +1,916%

Quantum Corp. is an integrated photonics company based in Hoboken, New Jersey. It provides affordable quantum machines, with its products operating at low temperature and low power. The company serves high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and remote sensing applications.

The stock received a solid thrust earlier this month after the company was awarded a prime contract by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Goddard Space Flight Center.

Quantum Computing has seen message volume on Stocktwits rising 5,900% over last year and the watcher count increasing about 314%.

Arqit Quantum, Inc. ($ARQQ)

YTD Stock Performance: +260%

U.K.-based Arqit is a player in quantum-safe encryption. It supplies a unique encryption software service that makes the communications links of any networked device, cloud machine, or data at rest secure against both current and future forms of encryption attack—even from a quantum computer.

ARQQ sentiment and message volume December 30, 2024, as of 12:54 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

The stock has garnered ‘bearish’ (43/100) sentiment among users of the Stocktwits platform, with message volume tapering to ‘low.’

The 365-day percentage change in message activity on the Arqit stream is 1,750% and the follower count is up a more modest 35%.

IonQ, Inc. ($IONQ)

YTD Stock Performance: +267%

College Park, Maryland-based IonQ manufactures high-performance quantum computers capable of solving complex commercial and research use cases. Its latest quantum computer IonQ Forte boasts 36 algorithmic qubits.

DA Davidson analyst Alex Platt recently initiated the quantum computing play with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $50 price target, stating that IonQ is a compelling pure-play investment positioned to capitalize on quantum computing’s rapid growth as classical computing proves inadequate to solve complex problems.

Also, Benchmark upped the price target from $20 to $50 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating.

IONQ sentiment and message volume December 30, 2024, as of 12:54 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Sentiment toward IonQ stock has deteriorated from ‘neutral’ a day ago to ‘bearish’ (43/100), with message volume at ‘low’ levels.

IonQ has seen message volume on Stocktwits rise 470% over last year and the watcher count increase about 80%.

