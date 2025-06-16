The rally in these stocks has been supported by regulatory changes, strong earnings, and expansion plans.

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India, Max Healthcare, Manappuram Finance, Muthoot Finance and JK Cement have touched fresh 52-week highs in June, driven by sectoral tailwinds, operational milestones, and regulatory developments, according to SEBI-registered analyst Mayank Singh Chandel.

Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Finance, which reported a fourth quarter (Q4) net loss of ₹203 crore due to stress in its Asirvad unit, rallied more than 50% over the past six months.

Chandel attributed the move to improved sector sentiment following the Reserve Bank of India’s relaxation of gold loan norms and a recent CEO appointment.

AstraZeneca Pharma India

AstraZeneca Pharma India advanced more than 30% in the past month and over 60% year-to-date, after reporting a 48% year-on-year rise in Q4 net profit and crossing ₹1,700 crore in FY25 revenue.

Chandel said the company is seeing robust growth in oncology and rare disease therapies.

Max Healthcare

Max Healthcare also extended gains to fresh highs after posting a 15% year-over-year increase in quarterly revenue to around ₹1,800 crore.

Chandel cited strong operational delivery and NCR-focused expansion as key drivers.

Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance, up nearly 47% over the past year, benefited from RBI policy changes favouring gold loan providers.

The company reported Q4 revenue of approximately ₹3,250 crore and net profit of ₹1,444 crore.

Chandel noted stable profit margins and rising customer reach as support factors.

JK Cement

JK Cement gained over 14% in June, with Q4 revenue of ₹3,100 crore and net profit of ₹361 crore.

Chandel said that the company’s capacity expansion and margin improvement have supported the rally.

The analyst said these stocks show momentum backed by solid narratives and macro tailwinds.

