10 Stocks/Cryptos With Biggest Increases In Followers On Stocktwits Last Week

Dogecoin, SPY, Bitcoin, Ripple and Innovation Beverage were among the securities that drew retail attention last week.

Cryptocurrencies were on fire last week and therefore it should come as no surprise that Stocktwits users turned their attention increasingly toward the crypto and allied space. Among the 10 stocks that saw the biggest increase in watcher count on Stocktwits, four were cryptocurrencies and two were Bitcoin miners.

Here’s a compilation of stocks/cryptos that were closely followed by retail last week along with their watcher count:

Dogecoin ($DOGE.X) (336,178)

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ($SPY) (537,941)

Bitcoin ($BTC.X) ($601,174)

Ripple ($XRP.X) (174,221)

Innovation Beverage Group Ltd. ($IBG) (1,260)

Tesla, Inc. ($TSLA) (980,127)

PepeCoin ($PEPE.X) (17,692)

Kairos Pharma Ltd. ($KAPA) (1,076)

Mara Holdings Ltd. ($MARA) (147,043)

BTC Digital Ltd. ($BTCT) (4,228)

Dogecoin: Dogecoin, a meme coin, was on a tear last week as it went past the $0.40 level before pulling back since the mid-week. The retail crowd are factoring in the meme crypto breaking above its May 2021 highs of $0.74.

SPY: The SPY, which is an exchange-traded fund that tracks the broader S&P 500 Index, closed at a record high of $598.76 last Monday. The ETF has come under pressure since then amid fears that the Federal Reserve may give rate cuts a pass at the December meeting. As the year draws to the close and the market enters a seasonally strong period, retail interest in the ETF has been on the rise.

Bitcoin: Donald Trump’s victory in the Nov. 5 election has set in motion broad-based buying in the crypto space amid hopes his policies would be more crypto-friendly. Bitcoin rose to a record high past the $93K level last week before pulling back to the $90K level. It has started the new week on a firmer note and has rebounded toward the $92K level.

Ripple: Blockchain company Ripple’s native coin, the XRP, rallied past the $1 against the U.S. dollar last week amid hopes that SEC Chair Gary Gensler would be replaced. The current SEC Chair has gone after Ripple and the regulator has an ongoing lawsuit against the company for raising more than $1.3 billion in 2013 by selling XRP in an unregistered public offering.

Innovation Beverage: Australian beverage maker Innovation Beverage, which sells domestically and in the U.S., saw its Nasdaq-listed shares jump 40% last week. The gains have been accompanied by a surge in volumes traded. Following a recent initial public offering, the stock was listed on Sept. 26.

Retailers on the Stocktwits see scope for further upside as some of them pointed to the stock being a subject of interest on WallStreetBets reddit forum.

Tesla: Trump’s victory led to a surge in Tesla shares past the $350 mark (on an intraday basis) last week but they have pulled back since then. Tesla investors view Elon Musk’s closeness to Trump as a positive for the stock even as the company’s electric-vehicle business is awaiting an inflection.

PepeCoin: PepeCoin, another meme coin that has generated interest among retailers, more than doubled in the seven sessions that ended Nov. 9, coinciding with the presidential election. It topped $5 on Nov. 9 but has retreated since then and traded around the $4 mark.

Kairos Pharma: Shares of California-based nano-cap oncology-focused clinical-stage biotech Kairos surged past $2 on Tuesday on above-average volume, with retail frenzy propping up the stock.. The buying continued in the next session before moderating. Kairos is a newly public company and was listed in mid-September.

Mara Holdings: Bitcoin miner Mara’s shares plunged on Wednesday after the company reported a third-quarter revenue miss. Retail, however, is betting on the company in the hopes that the Bitcoin rally could help the miner stage a comeback.

BTC Digital: BTC Digital shares soared over 950% to $19.27 in the week ended Nov. 15, rising from under $2 in the previous week. Retailers on the Stocktwits are bullish on the bitcoin miner.

