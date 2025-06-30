Some investors believe the Robotaxi could unlock a high-margin revenue stream and strengthen Tesla’s AI-driven valuation narrative, while others remain cautious.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk suggested that the electric vehicle giant may soon hit a key milestone in its Robotaxi rollout, potentially achieving a 3:1 ratio of autonomous vehicles to human supervisors, a level some consider may pave the way for commercial viability.

Responding on X (formerly Twitter) to Tesla influencer Farzad Mesbahi, who asked when Tesla might reach a ratio where each supervisor oversees three Robotaxis, Musk replied: “As soon as we feel it is safe to do so. Probably within a month or two. We continue to improve the Tesla AI with each mile driven.”

Mesbahi noted in his query that his financial modeling shows the Robotaxi business breaks even at a 2:1 vehicle-to-supervisor ratio, becomes “very profitable at 3:1,” and “wildly profitable” at 5:1 or more.

Musk’s response comes just weeks after the company demonstrated its Robotaxi technology in Austin, Texas.

Investors are closely watching Tesla’s progress in scaling Robotaxi deployment: some say it could unlock a high-margin revenue stream and strengthen Tesla’s AI-driven valuation narrative, while others remain cautious.

Benchmark analysts believe the Robotaxi rollout demonstrated a "controlled and safety-first approach," adding that the company's reliance on its in-built cameras could even help beat Alphabet Inc.-owned (GOOG) (GOOGL) Waymo’s first-mover advantage.

Earlier, Musk also boasted about the company's "first fully autonomous delivery" of a Model Y "from [the] factory to a customer home across town" over the weekend.

"There were no people in the car at all and no remote operators in control at any point. FULLY autonomous!" he wrote.

Tesla's stock has lost over 17% this year, lagging the broader S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices by a wide margin, with sentiment on Stocktwits ‘neutral’ heading into Monday’s trading session. The company is set to report second-quarter deliveries and earnings in the coming weeks.

