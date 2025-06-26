The company’s data center revenue more than doubled year-over-year and reached a quarterly record, and consumer-oriented end markets had strong sequential growth.

Micron Technology Ltd. (MU) stock trended on Stocktwits after the memory chipmaker announced solid quarterly results, thanks to strong demand, and issued an upbeat guidance.

Sentiment among the platform users was ‘extremely bullish’ (96/100) late Wednesday, with optimism toward Micron’s stock improving from a day ago and rising to the highest level in over a year.

The 24-hour message volume spiked by over 700% leading up to late Wednesday as the platform's retail users mulled over the company’s quarterly results.

MU sentiment and message volume as of 9:47 p.m., June 25 | source: Stocktwits

Micron reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 per share for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025, up from $1.56 a year ago and beating the Finchat-compiled consensus estimate of $1.59.

Revenue rose about 16% year over year (YoY) to $9.30 billion from $8.05 billion, compared to the $8.83 billion consensus.

The results also exceeded the guidance issued by the company in late March.

CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, “Micron delivered record revenue in fiscal Q3, driven by all-time-high DRAM revenue, including nearly 50% sequential growth in HBM revenue.”

“Data center revenue more than doubled year-over-year and reached a quarterly record, and consumer-oriented end markets had strong sequential growth,” he added.

High bandwidth memory (HBM) chips cater to the artificial intelligence (AI) market.

The company said its capital spending during the quarter was $2.66 billion.

Looking ahead, Mehrotra said, “We are on track to deliver record revenue with solid profitability and free cash flow in fiscal 2025, while we make disciplined investments to build on our technology leadership and manufacturing excellence to satisfy growing AI-driven memory demand.”

The company guided third-quarter adjusted EPS to $2.50+/- $0.15 and revenue to $10.7 billion, +/- $300 million, sharply above the consensus estimates of $1.99 and $9.88 billion.

In prepared remarks, the CEO said the company’s HBM share will reach a similar level as its overall DRAM share sometime in the second half of calendar 2025.

Micron stock climbed 0.90% to $128.40 in Wednesday’s after-hours session, and it has gained more than 51% for the year-to-date period.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<