Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Tourism Day 2024: Know history, significance, theme

    World Tourism Day 2024, celebrated on September 27th, highlights tourism's role in promoting peace and cultural understanding, focusing on sustainable practices for a better future.
     

    World Tourism Day 2024: Know history, significance, theme NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 10:10 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 10:10 AM IST

    World Tourism Day is celebrated annually on September 27th, spotlighting the vital role tourism plays in fostering social, cultural, and economic connections across the globe. This year, the focus is on "Tourism and Peace," as the United Nations highlights the importance of cultural understanding and sustainable practices in the tourism industry.

    History of World Tourism Day
    World Tourism Day was established in 1980 by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) to commemorate the adoption of its statutes in 1970. Each year, the day features a unique theme that reflects contemporary issues within the tourism sector. Recent themes have emphasized sustainability, responsible travel, and the socio-economic impacts of tourism. Celebrations worldwide include conferences, community activities, and cultural performances, all aimed at showcasing tourism's potential to foster international cooperation and sustainable development.

    The Significance of World Tourism Day
    World Tourism Day serves as an essential reminder of tourism's ability to promote peace and understanding among diverse cultures. It calls upon governments, businesses, and local communities to embrace sustainable practices that support economic growth while safeguarding cultural and natural resources. This annual celebration not only highlights the numerous benefits of tourism but also encourages collaboration among various stakeholders to ensure that tourism development aligns with sustainability goals.

    The Theme for 2024
    The 2024 theme, "Tourism and Peace," underscores the transformative power of tourism in building harmonious communities. Sustainable tourism practices can create jobs, foster inclusivity, and strengthen local economies. By encouraging cross-cultural interactions and mutual appreciation, tourism can play a pivotal role in reducing tensions and promoting peace on a global scale. This year's celebration serves as a call to action for tourists and industry professionals alike to engage in responsible travel that prioritizes understanding and respect for diverse cultures.

    World Tourism Day is a vital opportunity to reflect on the significant impacts of tourism and its potential to create a more peaceful world. By embracing the principles of sustainable tourism, we can contribute to a brighter future for both travelers and host communities.

    ALSO READ: Benefits of papaya face masks: Essential skincare tips for radiant skin

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why should you apply sunscreen in the evening even when sun's gone? NTI

    Why should you apply sunscreen in the evening, even when sun's gone?

    Check your daily horoscope: September 27, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: September 27, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more

    Numerology Prediction for September 27, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 27, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Lentil face pack: Achieve radiant skin in just 15 minutes RTM

    Lentil face pack: Achieve radiant skin in just 15 minutes

    Breaking the silence: Encouraging men to reflect on male privilege and support gender equality RTM

    Breaking the silence: Encouraging men to reflect on male privilege and support gender equality

    Recent Stories

    Centre forms 24 parliamentary committees; Kangana Ranaut, Rahul Gandhi get key roles AJR

    Centre forms 24 parliamentary committees; Kangana Ranaut, Rahul Gandhi get key roles

    West Bengal weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall during Durga Puja 2024 RBA

    West Bengal weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall during Durga Puja 2024

    Saif Ali Khan reveals son Ibrahim asked him for relationship advice! Is it regarding Palak Tiwari? RKK

    Saif Ali Khan reveals son Ibrahim asked him for relationship advice! Is it regarding Palak Tiwari?

    Pregnant Hindu Teacher Publicly Humiliated in Bangladesh: Viral Video Sparks Outrage

    Pregnant Hindu teacher publicly humiliated in Bangladesh: Viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Why should you apply sunscreen in the evening even when sun's gone? NTI

    Why should you apply sunscreen in the evening, even when sun's gone?

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon