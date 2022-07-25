World Embryologist Day: Does IVF boost your odds of having twins? Know chances, symptoms and more

With IVF, the probability of conceiving twins increases to up to 25% from the typical pregnancy probability of approximately 6%. Read more

In vitro fertilisation (IVF) may be substantially to blame for the recent increase in twin pregnancies. With IVF, the likelihood of conceiving twins increases to up to 25% from the typical pregnancy probability of approximately 6%.

Many couples want to be sure they have the best chance of becoming pregnant the first time because IVF therapy may be rather expensive. This may lead to them asking to have more than one embryo placed in the uterus, which raises the possibility of producing twins. The association between IVF and twins cannot be disregarded given the increase in twin pregnancies that might be linked to the procedure.

How does In Vitro Fertilization Work?

IVF is a technique used in assisted reproduction where a group of eggs from your ovaries are fertilised with sperm outside of your body in a lab. Before being implanted into your womb, the embryos created during fertilisation are given a few days to develop in the laboratory.

The cleavage stage and the blastocyst stage are the two phases at which the embryos can be implanted into your womb. After three to four days following fertilisation, the embryos reach the cleavage stage, and a week later, when they have attained their peak development, they reach the blastocyst stage. Within the next six to twelve days, the embryo implants in the uterine lining, resulting in a successful pregnancy.

How often are twins result from in vitro fertilisation?

The Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority (HEFA) estimates that one in five pregnancies utilising IVF may result in multiple births. This is often due to the possibility of many embryos being placed into your uterus during IVF to boost the likelihood of conception. Sometimes this results in several embryos being implanted on the uterine lining, which results in a twin pregnancy.

One egg can split into two zygotes, making it possible to create twins even with just one embryo. We refer to these as monozygotic twins. On the other hand, dizygotic twins come from two different eggs. When two or more embryos are inserted into your uterus, this may occur.

Chances of having Identical Twins?

The answer to the question, "Can you have identical twins using IVF?" is yes. If your embryos are transplanted after the blastocyst stage, then this is accurate. No cause, though, has been given for this.

IVF Twin Pregnancy Symptoms

Certain pregnancy symptoms may appear earlier in twin pregnancies than in single pregnancies for certain women. Some of them consist of: