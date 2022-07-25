World Embryologist Day: Does IVF boost your odds of having twins? Know chances, symptoms and more
With IVF, the probability of conceiving twins increases to up to 25% from the typical pregnancy probability of approximately 6%. Read more
In vitro fertilisation (IVF) may be substantially to blame for the recent increase in twin pregnancies. With IVF, the likelihood of conceiving twins increases to up to 25% from the typical pregnancy probability of approximately 6%.
Many couples want to be sure they have the best chance of becoming pregnant the first time because IVF therapy may be rather expensive. This may lead to them asking to have more than one embryo placed in the uterus, which raises the possibility of producing twins. The association between IVF and twins cannot be disregarded given the increase in twin pregnancies that might be linked to the procedure.
How does In Vitro Fertilization Work?
IVF is a technique used in assisted reproduction where a group of eggs from your ovaries are fertilised with sperm outside of your body in a lab. Before being implanted into your womb, the embryos created during fertilisation are given a few days to develop in the laboratory.
The cleavage stage and the blastocyst stage are the two phases at which the embryos can be implanted into your womb. After three to four days following fertilisation, the embryos reach the cleavage stage, and a week later, when they have attained their peak development, they reach the blastocyst stage. Within the next six to twelve days, the embryo implants in the uterine lining, resulting in a successful pregnancy.
How often are twins result from in vitro fertilisation?
The Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority (HEFA) estimates that one in five pregnancies utilising IVF may result in multiple births. This is often due to the possibility of many embryos being placed into your uterus during IVF to boost the likelihood of conception. Sometimes this results in several embryos being implanted on the uterine lining, which results in a twin pregnancy.
One egg can split into two zygotes, making it possible to create twins even with just one embryo. We refer to these as monozygotic twins. On the other hand, dizygotic twins come from two different eggs. When two or more embryos are inserted into your uterus, this may occur.
Chances of having Identical Twins?
The answer to the question, "Can you have identical twins using IVF?" is yes. If your embryos are transplanted after the blastocyst stage, then this is accurate. No cause, though, has been given for this.
IVF Twin Pregnancy Symptoms
Certain pregnancy symptoms may appear earlier in twin pregnancies than in single pregnancies for certain women. Some of them consist of:
- High hCG levels might early detect a twin pregnancy.
- An AFP test measures the quantity of foetal proteins. Your AFP test results might be one of the earliest signs of a twin pregnancy if they come back high.
- A pregnancy test analyses the amount of hCG, which is often higher in twin pregnancies since it is crucial to the pregnancy's survival.
- You may be carrying twins if you have acquired more weight than usual during your pregnancy.
- The throbbing ache in the lower abdomen, known as round ligament pain, is often felt in the third trimester of pregnancy. However, if you are expecting twins, you can start experiencing severe aches as early as the second trimester.
- Your uterus may be making room for more than one baby if your abdomen length increases more than is typical.
- An AFP test measures the quantity of foetal proteins. Your AFP test results might be one of the earliest signs of a twin pregnancy if they come back high.
- Twin pregnancies can also be the cause of excessive exhaustion, mood changes, and nausea.