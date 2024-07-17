World Emoji Day 2024: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook status and messages to share with loved ones

World Emoji Day: Jeremy Burge, the Founder of Emojipedia is known as the Creator of Emoji Day. Here are some collections of best wishes, WhatsApp messages, and quotes to share with your family and friends on Emoji Day

World Emoji Day, observed on July 17, is a global celebration of emojis' remarkable effect on modern communication. These little digital characters have evolved into a powerful method of communicating emotions, thoughts, and sentiments across countries and languages. Emojis, which range from happy faces to heartwarming symbols, have broken down conventional language barriers, making communication more exciting and accessible to individuals worldwide.

This day is a lighthearted celebration of the creative and expressive possibilities that emojis provide. On World Emoji Day, people gather together through messaging apps, social media, and emails to share their favourite emojis, create new combinations, and celebrate the global language that has enhanced digital exchanges in a fun and meaningful way.



It's time to recognise the fun artistry and connections that emoticons offer to our daily lives, making communication more vibrant, expressive, and relatable for everyone. Ahead of World Emoji Day, here's a selection of best wishes SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotations, and Facebook statuses to send with your family and friends to fill the day with colourful emotions and interesting conversations.

World Emoji Day 2024: Best Quotes, Messages, Wishes, and WhatsApp Status

🌈 May World Emoji Day bring a burst of colour and joy to your life! 🌈

🥳 Wishing you a day filled with laughter and countless smiles! 😄 Happy World Emoji Day!

🌍 May your emoji conversations connect you with friends and loved ones worldwide! 🗺️💬 Happy World Emoji Day!

Happy World Emoji Day! 🎨 Let your creativity shine through emojis and express your unique self! 🎨🌟

Happy World Emoji Day! 💕 May every emoji you send spread love and positivity to those around you! 💕❤️

📱 May your phone be filled with fun and heartwarming emoji exchanges! 📱💞 Happy World Emoji Day!

Happy World Emoji Day! 🌟 Wishing you a day of endless emojis and limitless communication! 🌟📆

🎉 Your normal expression can only be seen by the person sitting on the other end of the screen with the help of an emoji. Happy World Emoji Day! 🎉🥳

Happy World Emoji Day!🌻 May your day bloom with emoji-filled conversations and good vibes! 🌻😊

💌 Sending virtual hugs and best wishes on this special day! 🤗💖 Happy World Emoji Day!

World Emoji Day 2024: Quotes

Oceans of emotion can be transmitted through a text message, an emoji sequence, and a winking semicolon, but humans are hardwired to respond to visuals. - Jenna Wortham

"My emoji vocabulary is pretty limited to, like, the smiling poop and the rainbow and a unicorn or something." - Bob Morley

Oceans of emotion can be transmitted through a text message, an emoji sequence, and a winking semicolon, but humans are hardwired to respond to visuals. Jenna Wortham

‘LOL’ is one of several texting expressions that convey nuance in a system where you don’t have the voice and face to do it the way you normally would. - John McWhorter

"What makes emojis special is the fact that it has helped millions express themselves better than even the wide array of words in the oxford dictionary." Nancy Gibbs

"I am emoji-heavy as hell. I would use the same emoji 140 times just to communicate how excited I am." Frankie Grande

"Emojis are good to express our emotions in a sticker form." John McWhorter

"People are hard-pressed for time but they do need to communicate. Emojis are here to help and make it smooth." John McWhorter

World Emoji Day 2024: Wishes

Expressions get the best reflection with the help of emojis! Let us take some time and praise this amazing concept of emojis. - Happy World Emoji Day 2024!!

When words fall short, emojis make up for it and make others feel the same. Wishing you a very Happy World Emoji Day!

You can change your expression faster than ever with all the emojis in your message thread! Happy World Emoji Day 2024!!!

World emoji day is here to let us know take a moment to thank the icons for making life way too easier. Happy Emoji Day!!!!!

Be thankful that emojis came into existence and saved you the effort of typing the lengthy replies to all those forwards which are drab. Happy World Emoji Day 2024!!!!

Today the world seems incomplete without emojis, they are our power to express. Wishing you Happy World Emoji Day 2024!!!!

Words may ruin the relationship and express a lot while emojis can help maintain the balance while reflecting that you have affection! Tricky but true. Wishing you Happy World Emoji Day!

You can change your expression faster than ever with all the emojis in your message thread! Happy World Emoji Day!

Be thankful that emojis came into existence and saved you the effort of typing the lengthy replies to all those forwards which are drab. Happy World Emoji Day!

Latest Videos