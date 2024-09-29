Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women’s health: How men can empower and support women’s well-being

    Ultimately, supporting women's health requires relationships where men and women help each other's physical and emotional well-being, rather than just men pitching in. Men who actively participate in these areas help not only their partners but also families and communities at large.

    Women's healthy: How men can empower and support women's well-being RTM EAI
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 29, 2024, 1:32 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 29, 2024, 1:32 PM IST

    It is more crucial than ever to have a dialogue about women's physical and mental health in today's quickly changing society. However, there's a sometimes disregarded element: how men can actively promote and enhance the well-being of their female partners and loved ones.

    Men can do a great deal to support women by advocating for equal access to healthcare. Being informed is the first step in this. Men can better advocate for women's health by being aware of the unique health issues that women confront, such as endometriosis, hormone imbalances, and reproductive health. Men can help improve healthcare outcomes by encouraging women to seek expert treatment and by showing up for visits when necessary.

    Men should also speak up in favor of improved workplace regulations that facilitate women's access to resources for mental health, paid family leave, and menstrual health accommodations. It is possible to erase stigmas and encourage systemic improvements by making these efforts on a personal and professional level.

    Men who promote women's health not only improve the well-being of their partners but also go against outdated gender stereotypes. Men become allies in the struggle for a healthier, more equitable future by supporting mental health awareness, pushing for healthcare reforms, and being emotionally present throughout pregnancy.

    Men can lead by example at home by encouraging balanced relationships and showing respect for women's health. This could include small but important changes like helping each other out with household duties to reduce physical strain, promoting stress-relieving or physical activity as a good habit, and lending support when making healthcare decisions.

    Ultimately, supporting women's health requires relationships where men and women help each other's physical and emotional well-being, rather than just men pitching in. Men who actively participate in these areas help not only their partners but also families and communities at large.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann diagnosed with Leptospirosis: What you need to know about the disease anr

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann diagnosed with Leptospirosis: What you need to know about the disease

    Empowering Change: How men can lead in women's safety initiatives NTI

    Empowering Change: How men can lead in women's safety initiatives

    Earth ending soon? New research reveals SHOCKING details about the planet's demise RKK

    Earth ending soon? New research reveals SHOCKING details about the planet's demise

    World Rabies Day 2024: Rabies myth and facts-separating truth from fiction NTI

    World Rabies Day 2024: Rabies myths and facts—separating truth from fiction

    Shocking report predicts the end of marriage by 2100; See details RTM

    End of marriage by 2100? Experts predict institution will cease to exist amid changing relationships (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Why Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan named their son Taimur; check here ATG

    Why Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan named their son Taimur; check here

    Kerala ranks first in Urban Governance Index 2024 anr

    Kerala ranks first in Urban Governance Index 2024

    IIFA 2024: Kriti Sanon grooves to Kriti Sanon's 'Ek Do Teen' at Abu Dhabi [WATCH] ATG

    IIFA 2024: Kriti Sanon grooves to Kriti Sanon's 'Ek Do Teen' at Abu Dhabi [WATCH]

    Nepal floods, landslides: Death toll reaches 112, dozens missing in ongoing rescue efforts AJR

    Nepal floods, landslides: Death toll reaches 112, dozens missing in ongoing rescue efforts

    Kalki Koechlin to marry her long-time Israeli boyfriend Guy Hershberg RBA

    Kalki Koechlin to marry her long-time Israeli boyfriend Guy Hershberg

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon