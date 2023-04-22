Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why is Akshaya Tritiya so special? Know the amazing significances of THIS day

    Any good work carried out on Akshaya Tritiya will yield good results and shall not diminish, but multiply. 

    'Akshaya Tritiya' is observed on the third lunar day of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakha month. This day is very auspicious and sacred especially for the Hindus and Jains as they engage in spiritual activities to churn out the best in this Vaishakha month.  Any such auspicious day must be used for growing spiritual prowess, according to Vedic literature.

    'Akshaya' is a Sanskrit word that denotes something that does not deteriorate or diminish. Any good work carried out on this day will yield good results and shall not diminish, but multiply. Akshaya Tritiya is not only a day for buying gold but also has several other significances for this day. 

    Here are some interesting facts that everyone should know:

    1. It is also the appearance day of Lord Parasurama, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

    2. Maharshi Ved Vyas started to compose the epic Mahabharata on this day.

    3. Sudama visited Lord Krishna in Dwaraka on Akshaya Tritiya.

    4. Every year, the construction of new Raths (chariots) in Puri for Lord Jagannath, Baladev, and Subhadra begins on this day.

    5. Lord Krishna presented the Akshaya Patra (utensil) to Queen Draupadi. The magical vessel has unlimited food and this particular 'patra' still exists in the Udupi Krishna temple.

    6. On this day, Bhagirath brought Mother Ganga to Earth to deliver people from sins.

    7. Kubera, the God of wealth, performs Lakshmi Narayan pooja on this day.

    8. Of the four yugas, the Satya Yuga commenced on Akshaya Tritiya. 

    9. Annapoorna Devi appeared on Akshaya Tritiya. 

    10. Chandan Yatra begins in Vrindavan on this day for 21 days. Lord Krishna is applied with sandalwood paste for 21 days continuously for cooling as the temperature rises during the season.

    11. Adi Sankaracharya composed Kanakadhara Stotram on this day.

    12. Lord Brahma created Barley, which is like a medicine, and which is the root of all corn and other foodstuffs.

    13. Simhachalam in Andhra Pradesh is the abode of Lord Narasimha. The deity is always covered with sandal paste. However, on the day of Akshaya Tritiya, the sandal paste is removed and abhisheka is performed. This is the only day when the devotees can have the darshan of the actual form of the Lord.

