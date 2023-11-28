Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Why does your hair smell and how to avoid it?

    Individual factors, such as diet, overall hygiene, and health, can also affect the smell of your hair. Here are some common reasons why hair might develop a smell and how to avoid it:

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 4:42 PM IST

    Hair can develop unpleasant odors due to a variety of reasons, including the accumulation of sweat, oils, environmental pollutants, and the presence of bacteria on the scalp. Here are some common reasons why hair might develop a smell and how to avoid it:

    Sweat and Oil Buildup:
    Cause: Sweat and natural oils produced by the scalp can accumulate on the hair and create an environment for bacteria to thrive.
    Prevention: Regular washing with a mild shampoo helps to remove sweat, oil, and impurities. Be sure to rinse thoroughly to eliminate any leftover product.

    Bacterial Growth:
    Cause: Bacteria naturally present on the scalp can multiply and produce odors when they interact with sweat and oils.
    Prevention: Keep the scalp clean by washing your hair regularly. Ensure your hair is completely dry after washing to discourage bacterial growth.

    Environmental Factors:
    Cause: Exposure to smoke, pollution, or strong odors can be absorbed by the hair, leading to unpleasant smells.
    Prevention: Avoid environments with excessive smoke or pollutants. If exposure is unavoidable, wash your hair regularly to remove these external odors.

    Product Residue:
    Cause: Buildup of styling products, such as hairspray or gel, can contribute to an unpleasant smell.
    Prevention: Use styling products in moderation and wash your hair thoroughly to remove any residue. Consider using clarifying shampoos periodically to remove product buildup.

    Diet and Hydration:
    Cause: Your diet and hydration levels can influence the scent of your body, including your hair.
    Prevention: Stay hydrated, and maintain a balanced diet. Foods with strong odors, such as garlic and certain spices, can sometimes affect body odor, including the smell of your hair.

    Health Conditions:
    Cause: Certain health conditions, like fungal infections or hormonal imbalances, can contribute to hair odor.
    Prevention: If you suspect a health-related cause, consult with a healthcare professional or dermatologist for proper diagnosis and treatment.

    Clean Hair Tools:
    Cause: Dirty combs, brushes, or other hair tools can transfer bacteria and odors to the hair.
    Prevention: Clean your hair tools regularly to prevent the buildup of bacteria. This includes washing brushes and combs with warm, soapy water.

