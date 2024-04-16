Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    What is 'Sad Leave', will it help in your work-life balance? Know more

    Many people find working challenging at times due to emotional discomfort and stress. Fat Dong Lai, a Chinese retail chain, allows its staff 10' sad leaves' every year, which must be approved by their boss.

    What is 'Sad Leave', will it help in your work-life balance? Know more RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 16, 2024, 2:05 PM IST

    Employees who have had a relaxing Sunday may experience Monday blues. Despite their lack of energy, people continue to work after a day off. However, a Chinese corporation believes in giving their employees "sad leave" anytime they are unhappy and do not want to work. Many of us will find it challenging to work from time to time owing to mental health issues.

    Often, the office environment is overpowering. Sad leave is offered to employees in such situations.

    Also Read: 7 types of Gold investment in 2024: ETFs to mining stocks and more

    What is 'Sad Leave', will it help in your work-life balance? Know more RBA

    Fat Dong Lai, a Chinese retail chain, implemented sad leave for its employees. The fundamental aspect of this system is that workers can take time off from work without the boss's agreement. According to the corporation, employees can take up to ten days of "sad leave" every year without management consent.

    "Everyone has days when they are sad. That's human nature. Strengthening the mental health of employees is vital. Employees who are allowed sad leave will be happier and more productive at work. It would give them the impression that the firm understands and supports them," Fat Dong's owner, Yu Dong Lai, told the media.

    Also Read: How to identify your skin type?

    What is 'Sad Leave', will it help in your work-life balance? Know more RBA

    The corporation has frequently been in the spotlight for its efforts to keep its staff happy. Fat Dong Lai has implemented various benefit programmes for its employees. In addition, the corporation provides its staff with five days off for Chinese New Year and overseas vacation time.

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2024, 2:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram Navami in Ayodhya: Know Ram Mandir timings, hotels, parking facilities and restrictions RBA

    Ram Navami in Ayodhya: Know Ram Mandir timings, hotels, parking facilities and restrictions

    VIRAL video alert!: Golden Retriever named Oscar sells 'Vada Paw'; Kusha Kapila wants his location (WATCH) RBA

    VIRAL video alert!: Golden Retriever named Oscar sells 'Vada Paw'; Kusha Kapila wants his location (WATCH)

    7 types of Gold investment in 2024: ETFs to mining stocks and more RBA EAI

    7 types of Gold investment in 2024: ETFs to mining stocks and more

    Ram Navami 2024: The 6 avatars of Lord Vishnu before incarnation to Rama RKK

    Ram Navami 2024: The 6 avatars of Lord Vishnu before incarnation to Rama

    Ram Navami 2024: Will banks will be closed on April 17? Here's what we know gcw

    Ram Navami 2024: Will banks be closed on April 17? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Salman Khan house firing case: Suspected link to Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, 2 shooters remanded till April 25 RKK

    Salman Khan house firing case: Suspected link to Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, 2 shooters remanded till April 25

    22 air routes in India offer base fares below Rs 1000 per person

    22 air routes in India offer base fares below Rs 1000 per person

    Sydney church stabbing declared 'terrorist' attack, eyewitness says attacker chanted 'Allahu Akbar' (WATCH) snt

    Sydney church stabbing declared 'terrorist' attack, eyewitness says attacker chanted 'Allahu Akbar' (WATCH)

    'Biggest corruption scandal on planet...' Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over electoral bonds at Kerala roadshow anr

    'Biggest corruption scandal on planet...' Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over electoral bonds at Kerala roadshow

    football Pochettino fumes at Chelsea duo for trying to take penalty off Palmer during win against Everton (WATCH) snt

    Pochettino fumes at Chelsea duo for trying to take penalty off Palmer during win against Everton (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon