What happens to the 500-600 tons of hair donated at Tirupati Balaji Temple? Know SURPRISING details

Learn about the practice of hair donation at Tirupati and the beliefs behind it. Discover surprising facts about the revenue generated by the temple from hair auctions and its utilization.

Currently, there is a huge discussion about the use of adulteration in the prasad and laddus of the Tirupati Balaji temple. A report has revealed that instead of ghee, buffalo fat, donated meat, etc. have been used in the prasad distributed to the devotees. Tirupati Balaji temple is considered to be one of the most magnificent temples in India. The world-famous temple of Tirumala or Tirupati Balaji is situated on the Tirumala hill near Tirupati in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, where Lord Shri Hari Vishnu is worshiped in the form of Shri Venkateshwara. Every year, lakhs of devotees come here and donate to the Tirupati Balaji temple, making it one of the richest temples.

Everyone knows how famous the Laddu is in Tirupati temple. Along with that, those who go to Tirupati indeed donate their hair (head hair) at least once. Due to this, hundreds of kg of hair is collected in Tirupati every year. How is this hair disposed of? Here's why people who go to Tirupati donate their hair.

Why is hair donated at Tirupati Balaji Temple?

There is a popular practice of donating hair at Tirupati Balaji Temple. Therefore, there is a belief that if a person goes to Tirupati Balaji and donates his hair, Shri Venkateshwara will make him as rich as he donates his hair. It is believed that all kinds of ill effects and negativity are removed from the lives of those who go to Tirupati Balaji temple and donate hair. Along with this, the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi also remain on them.

Donated hair is auctioned: According to an India Today report, in 2018, the Tirupati Balaji temple earned around 6.39 crores from the monthly auction of hair donated by devotees. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Trust (TTD) organizes this auction on the first Thursday of every year.

These are different categories of hair: According to information, in 2018, about 1,87,000 kg of hair of different categories was sold. Out of this, 10,000 kg of hair was of good quality, this 600 kg of hair was sold at the rate of Rs 22,494 per kg. A total of Rs 1.35 crore was collected from this.



About 46,100 kg of low quality i.e. second-grade hair was dyed and its price was Rs 17,223 per kg. 2400 kg of hair was sold from this category, collecting Rs 4.13 crore.

Did eating Tirupati's 'non-veg..' prasad bring sin? Daivajna Somayaji told the solution ..



Talking about the third grade hair, TTD had 30,300 kg of hair in stock, which was priced at Rs 2833 per kg. 500 kg of this hair was sold and Rs 14.17 lakh was collected. On the other hand, 200 kg of fourth-grade hair was sold at the rate of Rs 1195 per kg, which fetched Rs 2.39 lakh. Similarly, 1.93 lakh kg of fifth and last grade hair was sold at the rate of Rs 24 per kg, which fetched Rs 46.32 lakh. 6,900 kg of white hair was also sold at Rs 5462 per kg, collecting Rs 27.31 lakh.

History Of Tirupati Laddu: What an insult to the Tirupati Laddu of 308 years of history!



Donated hair is cleaned: Every year devotees from different parts of the world come to Tirupati and donate around 500 to 600 tonnes of hair. As per this process, the donated hair is first boiled and cleaned. After washing and drying, it is sent to large warehouses for storage. In Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Trust (TTD), hair is categorized into different categories before this auction. Accordingly, 5 sections of hair are prepared based on the length, which includes hair from 5 inches to 31 inches. Every year Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Trust (TTD) earns a good amount from this auction.

Latest Videos