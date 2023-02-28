What causes infertility? Here are some possible reasons and their solutions

We spoke to Dr Rubina Pandit, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Basaveshwaranagar, Bangalore, who explained to us the problem of unexplained fertility, which is common phenomenon among couples and individuals

Sometimes the doctor cannot find a specific cause of infertility for a couple despite doing all the appropriate fertility tests. These couples are then diagnosed with unexplained fertility. This unexplained fertility issue is common among couples and individuals who cannot conceive naturally after years of several failed attempts.

Causes of unexplained infertility

Unexplained infertility may vary from case to case.

Listed below are other possible reasons for unexplained infertility are:

●Endometriosis: where the tissue normally lining the uterus grows outside the uterus and can be found on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, or the intestines. Mild cases of endometriosis which are not diagnosed on ultrasound or other diagnostic modalities may contribute to infertility.

●Cervical mucus: Cervical mucus helps the sperm swim through the fallopian tubes to meet the egg during ovulation. If your cervical mucus is very thick or has the infection, the sperm is unable to travel through your cervix and vagina to get to your uterus resulting in unsuccessful fertilization.

●Egg quality: To ensure fertilization, egg quality is important. If the egg quality isn’t up to par, the process of fertilization is difficult. The egg quality depends on age, genetics, and lifestyle factors. However, there is no specific test to check egg quality for a female.

●Sperm quality: Similar to egg quality, sperm quality is essential for fertility. Sometimes, semen analysis might not detect subtle factors affecting the chances of conception

●Poorly timed intercourse: When the timing of sexual intercourse doesn’t coincide with the ovulation process.

Solutions for unexplained infertility?

Some infertility factors are out of an individual’s control, however there are preventive measures and solutions which can be implemented to lower the chances of unexplained infertility-

●Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART)

ART or Assisted Reproductive Technology, is a fertility treatment where the fertilization process occurs in a lab.

ART treatment includes-

1. Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) or artificial insemination is when the sperm are washed, concentrated, and placed in the uterus during ovulation. IUI is also accompanied by injecting gonadotropins to ensure success in curing unexplained infertility because gonadotropin contains hormones that stimulate egg production in females.

2.In vitro fertilization (IVF) where sperm and eggs are used to create embryos that are placed in the uterus to grow. IVF often involves intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), where sperm is injected directly into the egg.

Lifestyle changes

Lifestyle factors also contribute to infertility, so individuals need to keep a check on their lifestyle habits such as-

● Maintaining a healthy weight

●Eating a well-balanced diet

●Avoiding consumption of alcohol, smoking cigarettes, and recreational drugs

●Limiting caffeine consumption

●Exercising every day to remain fit

●Reduce your risk for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) by using protection during intercourse.

Conclusion- Unexplained infertility may be frustrating however it does not denote that there are no possible solutions. Couples or individuals diagnosed with unexplained infertility can consult a doctor about possible alternative treatments with an optimistic mindset throughout the process.