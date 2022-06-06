Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Tarot prediction for June 6 to June 12

    Renowned astrologer Chirag Daruwalla predicts what is in store this week for all Zodiac signs as per his reading of Tarot Cards Readings. Here is his Tarot prediction for June 6 to June 12.

    Chirag Daruwalla
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 6, 2022, 10:03 AM IST

    Aries: THREE OF PENTACLES

    Maintaining the right relationships with the people who are helping you to achieve the goals you set is crucial for you. You need to take every step carefully and slowly. Expecting big
    changes right away can prove to be wrong for you. You have to take proper care of everything related to work. At the same time, maintain a balance within and outside the economy. Many
    kinds of doubts may arise in the mind towards the spouse; Don't let it dominate you. Health related changes can be felt in the morning.

    Auspicious color: Blue
    Auspicious number: 9

    Taurus: THE STAR

    Just as you want balance in life, you also have to make an effort. You just have to be more discriminating with the help you render toward other people. People who have achieved a high
    position in your field will continue to be inspired. A decision made by a partner can suddenly make a big difference. We have to pay attention to the growing controversy related to the
    throat.

    Auspicious color: Yellow
    Auspicious number: 2

    Gemini: - SIX OF WANDS

    Try to know the efforts of the person for whom you feel jealous in your mind, only then you will stop comparing yourself with them. Some events may happen against your mind today; don’t
    take it as your defeat. You will get a high position or leadership contract in the workplace. Spouses should not allow their mutual disputes to come in front of family members otherwise
    the dispute may escalate. You have to try to get enough sleep. Sleep disturbances may increase.

    Auspicious color: - Red
    Auspicious number: 3

    Cancer: TWO OF CUPS
    You will also see a change in your personality due to the change in your thinking. Making decisions with a vision or achieving a big goal for you is not possible right now. Try to fix one
    thing and change it. You will receive help and guidance from time to time as needed. Efforts have to be made to improve matters related to work. It is not possible to get a big deal as long
    as your skills grow. It will be necessary to control your emotions while discussing with your spouse. Follow the instructions given by the doctor.

    Auspicious color: - Pink
    Auspicious number: 4

    Leo: THE SUN

    Facing a situation connected to your life alone will keep your faith strong. However, it can be very important for you to pay attention to your mental state before taking responsibility for any
    major task. Raising expectations of yourself each time causes you stress; at the same time, you may feel negative about the things you are interested in. Try to increase work related
    marketing. It will be possible to add new customers. Love between husband and wife will be maintained. Be sure to discuss with each other before making decisions regarding children.
    Weakness will continue to be felt in the body.

    Auspicious color: - Yellow
    Auspicious number: 5

    Virgo: DEATH

    Relax yourself with your mental and physical nature and think of new things. The old things that caused you to go through mental anguish will change; but this change can also cause you
    mental stress. Try to understand the changing situation while bringing flexibility in your nature. There can be sudden growth in the workplace. Unmarried people may face family pressure.
    There will be changes in health due to increasing restlessness and irritability.

    Auspicious color: - White
    Auspicious number: 7

    Libra: - FOUR OF SWORDS

    In each case, they have seized it, despite obstacles we can scarcely imagine. Whatever difficulties you face, you are learning something or other; ignoring these things keeps your
    focus on the negative things connected with life. You have to change your perspective. If people involved in the medical field are being given more responsibilities than their capacity,
    report it to the senior officers. There will be efforts from both the parties to remove the misunderstanding with the spouse. Digestive problems may increase.

    Auspicious color: - Gray
    Auspicious number: 6

    Scorpio: - TEN OF CUPS

    There will be an opportunity to spend time with family. All members of the family will try to eliminate the reasons for the distance. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in
    the family because of the children. As expected, progress can be seen in the lives of children. Business related plans can be made with the help of family members, but care must be taken
    not to spoil the relationship while working on this plan. Love can get sudden consent from the family for marriage. Eye inflammation and eye related controversies will increase.

    Auspicious color: - Blue
    Auspicious number: 8

    Sagittarius: - JUDGEMENT

    You may be in a hurry to make some decisions, which will cause you to take some kind of risk even if you are not mentally prepared when making financial decisions, think carefully about
    each outcome. Be careful not to repeat the mistakes you made in the past. Students have to focus on study. Don&#39;t let small things disturb your concentration. Love life will be improved. Appropriate guidance will be given by the doctor to overcome the problem which was
    happening due to hormonal imbalance.

    Auspicious color: - Green
    Auspicious number: 1

    Capricorn: THE MOON

    The engagement associated with your personal life seems to be increasing, so it will be very important for you to do every task properly keeping in view the time. By not sticking to your
    plan, you can create problems for yourself. Try to get rid of the resentment of people growing up on you. It will not be possible to meet the target for those involved in the marketing field.
    You may have to go through trouble because your spouse is not firm on any decision. You will feel nervous due to fluctuations in BP.

    Auspicious color: - Purple
    Auspicious number: 2

    Also Read | Weekly Horoscope Predictions, June 6 to June 12: Here's how your week would be

    Aquarius: QUEEN OF WANDS

    It will not be possible to maintain your faith even if you realize you’re potential. The environment around you seems to affect your mental state. Don&#39;t let any kind of incident cause
    ego or revenge in you. Start looking for new opportunities related to your work. The interference of family members and spouse in your personal life seems to be increasing, which
    will increase the tension in the relationship. Inertia may be felt in the back.

    Auspicious color: - Pink
    Auspicious number: 3

    Pisces: - SIX OF CUPS
    One needs to learn to take responsibility for one&#39;s own life without relying too heavily on others. Be it money or property related; be sure to discuss it with experienced and knowledgeable people before making a decision. Following your own ideas as true may lead to some mistakes. You can easily connect with people who are suitable for the job. Don't rush into relationship decisions. Cough and cold problems will start to decrease.

    Auspicious color: - Blue
    Auspicious number: 2

