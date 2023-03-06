Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from March 6 to March 12, 2023

Renowned astrologer Chirag Daruwalla predicts what is in store this week for all Zodiac signs as per his reading of Tarot Cards. Here is Tarot prediction for March 6 to March 12, 2023.

Aries: DEATH

Ganesha says thinking about what you have failed so far, you will feel depressed. Not finding a way to change one's circumstances will lead to anger. Also, it will be difficult to focus on work. Today's energy is a distressing need for you, but it is not right to think that this will continue to be the case in the future. Give yourself some mental rest. Work-related stress will be faced but work will progress smoothly. Sudden anger may increase towards the partner. You will feel tired due to lack of sleep.

Auspicious Color:- White

Auspicious Number:-3

Taurus: THREE OF CUPS

Ganesha says spending time with favorite people will bring happiness. It will be possible to stick to the things you set your mind to. Some people may perceive you as stubborn and arrogant but don't make the mistake of changing yourself because of other people's opinions at this time. People associated with business sector will be able to achieve the set target. There will be a change in love relationship as expected.

Auspicious Color:- Yellow

Auspicious Number:- 1

GEMINI: KNIGHT OF CUPS

Ganesha says you will try to express your feelings in front of someone. Though the efforts are slow but progress will be made as expected. Relationships with people around will improve and become closer. Don't make the mistake of taking it. Matters related to career will be positive. Due to change of ideas regarding relationship, there will be reciprocity. The amount of water in the body may decrease.

Auspicious Color:- Blue

Auspicious number:- 6

Cancer: PAGE OF CUPS

Ganesha says you have the ability to change your situation but you will feel mentally tired due to not getting success despite making many attempts. You may suddenly find a way to change the situation. It is very important for you to improve your mental state these days. You can make efforts in the right direction by changing the perspective in such a way that the mental state will improve. People associated with writing and arts will receive appreciation. Love proposal can be received by the expected person. But proceed by discussing every question that arises in your mind. The problem of foot pain may increase.

Auspicious Color:- Red

Auspicious Number:-2

Leo: THE DEVIL

Ganesha says you may take a wrong step due to the temptation created in the mind. Transactions related to rupees need to be done with transparency and honesty. You may be accused of wrongdoing which will cause mental distress and it will take a lot of effort to remove this accusation. People who are preparing for competitive exams may get their attention elsewhere. But stick to your path. Try to understand why your relationship is being opposed by the family. The problem of acidity and stomach inflammation will increase.

Auspicious Color:- Orange

Auspicious number:- 4

Virgo: FIVE OF SWORDS

Ganesha says disagreement with some members of the family will create a contentious situation. It will be appropriate to keep yourself away from things that you do not have a relationship with. Today your focus will be on work. Employed people need to understand well the new responsibility at work place. Try to resolve the ongoing dispute between family and partner as per your ability. Deficiency of vitamins can increase weakness.

Auspicious Color: pink

Auspicious number:- 5

Libra: EIGHT OF SWORDS

It is necessary to pay attention to the things that can be gained with less risk by accepting the path to change one's situation. A match with a distant relative may increase. But a situation of controversy may arise with some people. Do not make the mistake of discussing anything related to rupees or seeking advice from anyone. Students will need to pay attention to their studies according to their ability today. Things related to relationship will be wrong for you. Don't discuss it with your partner. The problem of back pain will increase.

Auspicious Color:- Yellow

Auspicious number:-7

SCORPIO: JUSTICE

Ganesha says you will get the fruits of your efforts. However, you may find it difficult to forget past failures. You need to give yourself a little more time to change your thoughts about the past. Law related people will get decent work opportunities. It is necessary to understand each other's feelings to mend the bad things between you and your partner. Constipation may increase.

Auspicious Color:- Purple

Auspicious Number:- 8

Sagittarius: EIGHT OF WANDS

Ganesha says the big goals set by you so far will appear to be fulfilled and your fears will be removed, but you will have to continue working hard to achieve stability in life. Personal life will improve. Continue efforts to strengthen the economic side. Students will also get opportunity to work along with studies. But keep in mind that your main objective is to study. You will experience stability in life due to relationship. Skin problems will increase due to allergies.

Auspicious Color:- Red

Auspicious number:- 3

Capricorn: TWO OF SWORDS

Ganesha says taking a decision without knowing the situation well will be harmful for you. Feel the effects of emotions growing on you. Trying to fix the present by avoiding things and feelings can exacerbate the problem. Face the situation without running away from the things in which you feel weak. There will be an opportunity to work abroad, but it may take time to accept this job. Do not immediately believe the things spoken by the partner. Problems related to eyes may increase, consult a doctor.

Auspicious Color:- White

Auspicious number:- 9

Aquarius: PAGE OF SWORDS

Ganesha says it will be difficult for you to reach any decision as your expectations and those of family members are completely different from each other. Due to the growing dilemma in the mind, restlessness and distress will continue to occur and the concentration related to work will begin to decrease. Don't insist on finding a solution to a big problem today. People connected with stock market will have to take decisions with caution. Increasing fickleness in partner's nature can cause trouble for you too. Women will continue to experience health related concerns.

Auspicious Color:- Blue

Auspicious number:- 5

Pisces: KNIGHT OF SWORDS

Ganesha says the words spoken by you may hurt someone. Your thoughts may be right but use right words while communicating. Try to make a change by admitting your own mistakes. Take care not to damage your self-respect for any reason. Not paying attention to deadlines can lead to work-related stress. The decision regarding marriage may proceed rapidly. It is necessary to consult a doctor to control the problem of gas.

Auspicious Color:- Orange

Auspicious Number:-1