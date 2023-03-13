Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from March 13 to March 19, 2023

Renowned astrologer Chirag Daruwalla predicts what is in store this week for all Zodiac signs as per his reading of Tarot Cards. Here is Tarot prediction for March 13 to March 19, 2023.

Aries: ACE OF WANDS

Ganesha says you may suddenly get help from a stranger to get new work opportunities which will give your career a new direction. Sudden resolution of obstacles or problems in life will bring peace to the mind. Old feelings can take time to change. Do not let yourself be pressured at all. You are making efforts to do your work well. Don't avoid people's criticism. It will be necessary for you to stick to the decision regarding the love relationship. Consult a doctor to get rid of stomach problems.

Taurus: THE FOOL

Ganesha says it may take time to start the work but the work that starts will gain momentum. Don't waste your time on useless talk. Relationship with people can be seen changing. It is necessary to judge right and wrong. People who caused you mental problems will realize their mistakes. If you want to start a business, do not make any big investment until you get the nowledge. You will get the support of your partner in your decision.

Gemini: FIVE OF WANDS

Ganesha says mental confusion and emotional confusion may increase. Keep your stubbornness and ego away and focus only on what is important to you and what can be resolved through some talk. There is no need to change any decision due to fear of criticism from people. This decision may prove harsh going forward. Discuss with people in your field of work to remove the dilemma and negativity felt related to career. You will try to implement the decision which you found difficult related to the relationship.

Cancer: KING OF CUPS

Ganesha says you will try to focus on work while keeping your emotions in full control. Focus only on the things that you have control over in your personal life. Everything will burden you in one way or another. Do not insist on getting any information related to the future in the present time. People connected with media and business can get great opportunities. You can take a concrete step to remove the anxiety you feel related to the relationship. Do not avoid foot pain or any problem related to feet.

Leo: KNIGHT OF SWORDS

Ganesha says only you will try to change the pace of work which will create imbalance in the work place. Decisions will need to be taken keeping in mind people's desire and people's ability. Disputes may arise with family members due to minor issues. A family member may be offended by something said to you. Increase your interest in your field of work and advance your work with hard work. Do not be hasty in taking decisions regarding marriage.

Virgo: FOUR OF SWORDS

Ganesha says mentally disturbing things will gradually decrease. Being with family people will remove your loneliness. You will try to resume a closed conversation with people. Even if there is no bitterness towards a person at all, there may be resentment and indifference for some reason. So it is necessary to maintain personal boundaries. A big problem will be solved due to your efforts. To maintain the love relationship, both the people need to increase communication.

Libra: FIVE OF CUPS

Ganesha says there is a need to take full responsibility for mistakes made by one. Blaming others for your own mistakes can stop you from getting help. Risks taken with respect to rupees may result in losses. Forget the opportunity you lost and look for new opportunities. Job seekers need to consider the advice given by elders. Otherwise the job will be lost. Don't let old relationships affect your current relationship. Leg swelling and allergy problem may increase.

Scorpio: PAGE OF CUPS

Ganesha says many changes will be seen in life due to sudden opportunities. Your lifestyle needs to be optimized. You will meet with selected people only. People's negative thoughts or jealousy can destroy your positivity. So take care of your company how and with which people. You may get benefit in business related to foreign countries but it will be necessary to check the documents. Advice from partner will solve your problem. The problem of back pain may increase.

Sagittarius: NINE OF CUPS

Ganesha says by having a positive attitude towards your life, you will be able to avoid criticism from people. You can set a new goal for yourself. Due to which there is a need to focus only on work by making future plans. The kind of hard work and money you have invested will soon reap the rewards. Target will be completed faster with efforts made by you. Love and respect will last between husband and wife. Increasing weight can cause anxiety.

CAPRICORN: TEN OF PENTACLES

Ganesha says due to the things spoken by you, there may be a dispute between some members of the family. Think twice while sharing anything related to anyone's personal life. Unintentionally providing more information may harm you. Not to mention any kind of personal problem with people other than family members. People associated with media or writing will get opportunities according to ability. There may be dispute between the partners due to tension related to rupees. Due to cold and phlegm problem, you will feel tired and angry throughout the day.

Aquarius: KNIGHT OF WANDS

Ganesha says people emotional needs need attention. Many people in the family need your mental support. While mentoring someone do not criticize them negatively on their weakness. Someone will compliment you which will make you feel positive throughout the day. Young people should not take any decision by being lured by money. Do not discuss relationships with others until the relationship between two people is strong.

Pisces: STRENGTH

It is possible for you to change the present at will. You can realize the mistakes of the people who were causing the problems. Even if there is no change in their behavior, remove your problems by creating a distance with such people. Travel related to work will be successful. If partners do not spend time for each other, loneliness can arise. Major problems related to teeth may increase.