Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from April 3 to April 9, 2023

    Renowned astrologer Chirag Daruwalla predicts what is in store this week for all Zodiac signs as per his reading of Tarot Cards. Here is Tarot prediction for April 3 to April 9, 2023.

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions from April 3 to April 9 2023 gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 1:00 AM IST

    Aries:  THE FOOL 

    Ganesha says you will be able to give reality to what he was planning to implement. There may be a meeting with a loved one of the family. Any type of stress will be relieved due to a pleasant atmosphere at the workplace. You will get the support of your partner, but there is a need to solve your own problems. Health may deteriorate due to food and drink. 

    Auspicious Color: Grey 
    Auspicious Number: 5 

     

    Taurus: THE EMPRESS 

    Ganesha says try to strike a balance between personal matters and family responsibilities. There will be no resolution about the subject which was being worried about. The change itself still has to wait. You have to look at how you can progress and maintain the position you have at work. Don't take the relationship further if you are not mentally ready yet. 
    There may be swelling in the back. 

    Auspicious Color: Red 
    Auspicious Number: 3 

     

    GEMINI:  FIVE OF SWORDS 

    Ganesha says today you may have trouble remembering old things. Think about how you can extricate yourself from the past. Don't take advantage of the people who are helping you at  work place. Due to lack of communication with partner, there will be misunderstanding towards each other. Health will be good but one has to be careful in eating and drinking. 

    Auspicious Color: Yellow 
    Auspicious Number: 1 

     

    Cancer:  TEN OF SWORDS 

    Ganesha says due to lack of success despite many efforts, depression will start to grow in the mind. Talking to people can give you hope and give you the strength to work with renewed  energy. There will be trouble in the beginning with the chosen career. You will be depressed due to partner pressure. Increasing stress in life will affect health. 

    Auspicious Color: Pink 
    Auspicious Number: 10 

     

    Leo: THE DEVIL 

    Ganesha says you may take a wrong step due to the temptation created in the mind. Transactions related to rupees need to be done with transparency and honesty. You may be accused of wrongdoing which will cause mental distress and it will take a lot of effort to remove this accusation. People who are preparing for competitive exams may get their attention elsewhere. But stick to your path. Try to understand why your relationship is being opposed by the family. The problem of acidity and stomach inflammation will increase. 

    Auspicious Color: Orange 
    Auspicious number: 2 

     

    Virgo: KNIGHT OF SWORDS 

    Ganesha says your desire to achieve progress in life will remain alert. You are seen facing every problem and difficulty with full strength. You will be able to reach the goal by using the  target that is related to work. Old things may happen while talking with the partner. There will be problem in shoulder and neck.  

    Auspicious Color: Yellow 
    Auspicious Number: 4 

     

    Libra: EIGHT OF SWORDS 

    Ganesha says it is necessary to pay attention to the things that can be gained with less risk by accepting the path to change one's situation. A match with a distant relative may increase.  But a situation of controversy may arise with some people. Do not make the mistake of discussing anything related to rupees or seeking advice from anyone. Students will need to pay  attention to their studies according to their ability today. Things related to relationship will be wrong for you. Don't discuss it with your partner. The problem of back pain will increase. 

    Auspicious Color:Yellow 
    Auspicious number:-8 

     

    SCORPIO: JUSTICE 

    Ganesha says you will get the fruits of your efforts. However, you may find it difficult to forget past failures. You need to give yourself a little more time to change your thoughts about past. Law related people will get decent work opportunities. It is necessary to understand each other's feelings to mend the bad things between you and your partner. Constipation may increase.

    Auspicious Color:Purple 
    Auspicious number: 7 

     

    Sagittarius: QUEEN OF PENTACLES 

    Ganesha says today you will know the reason why you haven't got the fixed thing in life yet. Your outlook towards life will change. Try to fulfill all the responsibility of the work by yourself. 
    Economic situation will require focus on marketing. There will be anxiety related to life but you will remain positive because of your efforts. Cough and cough may suffer. 

    Auspicious Color: Purple 
    Auspicious Number: 2 

     

    Capricorn: TWO OF SWORDS 

    Ganesha says taking a decision without knowing the situation well will be harmful for you. Feel the effects of emotions growing on you. Trying to fix the present by avoiding things and 
    feelings can exacerbate the problem. Face the situation without running away from the things in which you feel weak. There will be an opportunity to work abroad, but it may take time to accept this job. Do not immediately believe the things spoken by the partner. Problems related to eyes may increase, consult a doctor. 

    Auspicious Color:White 
    Auspicious number: 5 

     

    Aquarius: STRENGTH 

    Ganesha says you will need to work on keeping the ego in check while strengthening your will power. There is a possibility that someone will use the mistakes made by you against you.  Do not be afraid of anything at all, especially fearing condemnation and disgrace; do not give up the truth at all. As expected, changes can be made in work related matters, but hard work will be required. Need to show restraint with partner. Stomach inflammation will prove to be painful. 

    Auspicious Color: Green 
    Auspicious number: 3 

     

    Pisces: WHEEL OF FORTUNE 

    Ganesha says even if the situation is in your favor, you will try to change the action due to  negative thoughts arising in the mind. There is a need to work with the present and the future  in mind. Remember that it is possible to change the future with the help of a change in  thoughts. It will be necessary to pay attention to every little thing related to work. Don't think  too much about the things that are out of your control right now in your love life. It will be necessary for you to overcome sleep related problems. 

    Auspicious Color: Red 
    Auspicious number: 1 

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 1:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for April 3 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 3, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from April 3 to April 9 2023 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from April 3 to April 9, 2023

    Summer health tip: Know 4 benefits of drinking water from clay pots RBA

    Summer health tip: Know 4 benefits of drinking water from clay pots

    What the difference between H3N2 and H1N1 viruses? Know symptoms and treatment of these viral infections RBA

    What's the difference between H3N2 and H1N1 viruses? Know symptoms and treatment of these viral infections

    Daily Horoscope for April 2 2023 Leo Cancer Virgo Scorpio Aquarius Pisces Aries gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 2, 2023: Beneficial day for Cancer; be careful Virgo, Pisces

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Prediction for April 3 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 3, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from April 3 to April 9 2023 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from April 3 to April 9, 2023

    IPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: Netizens roar as Virat Kohli-Faf du Plessis show steers RCB past MI by 8 wickets-ayh

    IPL 2023: Netizens roar as Virat Kohli-Faf du Plessis show steers RCB past MI by 8 wickets

    ISRO latest Reusable Launch Vehicle test is a significant milestone in space tourism

    ISRO's latest Reusable Launch Vehicle test is a significant milestone in space tourism

    EAM Jaishankar sends firm message to Khalistanis; says India won't accept tricolour being pulled down snt

    EAM Jaishankar sends firm message to Khalistanis; says India won't accept tricolour being pulled down

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon