Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from April 3 to April 9, 2023

Renowned astrologer Chirag Daruwalla predicts what is in store this week for all Zodiac signs as per his reading of Tarot Cards. Here is Tarot prediction for April 3 to April 9, 2023.

Aries: THE FOOL

Ganesha says you will be able to give reality to what he was planning to implement. There may be a meeting with a loved one of the family. Any type of stress will be relieved due to a pleasant atmosphere at the workplace. You will get the support of your partner, but there is a need to solve your own problems. Health may deteriorate due to food and drink.

Auspicious Color: Grey

Auspicious Number: 5

Taurus: THE EMPRESS

Ganesha says try to strike a balance between personal matters and family responsibilities. There will be no resolution about the subject which was being worried about. The change itself still has to wait. You have to look at how you can progress and maintain the position you have at work. Don't take the relationship further if you are not mentally ready yet.

There may be swelling in the back.

Auspicious Color: Red

Auspicious Number: 3

GEMINI: FIVE OF SWORDS

Ganesha says today you may have trouble remembering old things. Think about how you can extricate yourself from the past. Don't take advantage of the people who are helping you at work place. Due to lack of communication with partner, there will be misunderstanding towards each other. Health will be good but one has to be careful in eating and drinking.

Auspicious Color: Yellow

Auspicious Number: 1

Cancer: TEN OF SWORDS

Ganesha says due to lack of success despite many efforts, depression will start to grow in the mind. Talking to people can give you hope and give you the strength to work with renewed energy. There will be trouble in the beginning with the chosen career. You will be depressed due to partner pressure. Increasing stress in life will affect health.

Auspicious Color: Pink

Auspicious Number: 10

Leo: THE DEVIL

Ganesha says you may take a wrong step due to the temptation created in the mind. Transactions related to rupees need to be done with transparency and honesty. You may be accused of wrongdoing which will cause mental distress and it will take a lot of effort to remove this accusation. People who are preparing for competitive exams may get their attention elsewhere. But stick to your path. Try to understand why your relationship is being opposed by the family. The problem of acidity and stomach inflammation will increase.

Auspicious Color: Orange

Auspicious number: 2

Virgo: KNIGHT OF SWORDS

Ganesha says your desire to achieve progress in life will remain alert. You are seen facing every problem and difficulty with full strength. You will be able to reach the goal by using the target that is related to work. Old things may happen while talking with the partner. There will be problem in shoulder and neck.

Auspicious Color: Yellow

Auspicious Number: 4

Libra: EIGHT OF SWORDS

Ganesha says it is necessary to pay attention to the things that can be gained with less risk by accepting the path to change one's situation. A match with a distant relative may increase. But a situation of controversy may arise with some people. Do not make the mistake of discussing anything related to rupees or seeking advice from anyone. Students will need to pay attention to their studies according to their ability today. Things related to relationship will be wrong for you. Don't discuss it with your partner. The problem of back pain will increase.

Auspicious Color:Yellow

Auspicious number:-8

SCORPIO: JUSTICE

Ganesha says you will get the fruits of your efforts. However, you may find it difficult to forget past failures. You need to give yourself a little more time to change your thoughts about past. Law related people will get decent work opportunities. It is necessary to understand each other's feelings to mend the bad things between you and your partner. Constipation may increase.

Auspicious Color:Purple

Auspicious number: 7

Sagittarius: QUEEN OF PENTACLES

Ganesha says today you will know the reason why you haven't got the fixed thing in life yet. Your outlook towards life will change. Try to fulfill all the responsibility of the work by yourself.

Economic situation will require focus on marketing. There will be anxiety related to life but you will remain positive because of your efforts. Cough and cough may suffer.

Auspicious Color: Purple

Auspicious Number: 2

Capricorn: TWO OF SWORDS

Ganesha says taking a decision without knowing the situation well will be harmful for you. Feel the effects of emotions growing on you. Trying to fix the present by avoiding things and

feelings can exacerbate the problem. Face the situation without running away from the things in which you feel weak. There will be an opportunity to work abroad, but it may take time to accept this job. Do not immediately believe the things spoken by the partner. Problems related to eyes may increase, consult a doctor.

Auspicious Color:White

Auspicious number: 5

Aquarius: STRENGTH

Ganesha says you will need to work on keeping the ego in check while strengthening your will power. There is a possibility that someone will use the mistakes made by you against you. Do not be afraid of anything at all, especially fearing condemnation and disgrace; do not give up the truth at all. As expected, changes can be made in work related matters, but hard work will be required. Need to show restraint with partner. Stomach inflammation will prove to be painful.

Auspicious Color: Green

Auspicious number: 3

Pisces: WHEEL OF FORTUNE

Ganesha says even if the situation is in your favor, you will try to change the action due to negative thoughts arising in the mind. There is a need to work with the present and the future in mind. Remember that it is possible to change the future with the help of a change in thoughts. It will be necessary to pay attention to every little thing related to work. Don't think too much about the things that are out of your control right now in your love life. It will be necessary for you to overcome sleep related problems.

Auspicious Color: Red

Auspicious number: 1