Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from December 26 to January 1, 2023

Aries:

Ganesha says you will make great business decisions this week. Your analysis and strategies will work out in your favor. The only troublesome part about this week for you is your love

life which will stay turbulent throughout the week. You have unknowingly triggered your partner’s insecurities, which they won’t be able to express to you, which will lead to a huge misunderstanding. From your end what you can do is treat them with kindness, even if you don’t understand the reason behind their rude and distant behavior. Ask questions and encourage your partner to express their feelings, assure them that you will keep an open mind to their perspectives. Your health will be a roller coaster ride this week, but quite a mild one.

Taurus:

Ganesha says your charismatic energy will impress a new prospect this week, which brings in huge profits for your business. You will be able to make some huge investments in this

week. You’re likely to rush the process and skip the analyzing and strategizing part, which can ruin all the profit you have made from the new prospect. You need to listen to your financial advisor and take your time. Your love life will be quite confusing throughout the week; your partner will act very caring and loving, but immediately be distant as soon as you mention your future together or taking the next step in your relationship. Getting them to express their true feelings will be quite difficult, but it is important you to know at whatstage your relationship stands to have a clear picture and make decisions that you need to make.

Gemini

Ganesha says financial struggles will shake you to the core this week. Even though you will receive a lot of love, support and even help from your loved ones, you will have to put in your blood, sweat and tears into your business this week. Take five minutes off to meditate daily which will help you focus on your work and get it done faster. Take all the help that is offered to you, creating unrealistic goals will make you even more upset. Your relationship with your partner will get extremely strong this week; you will realize that this is the person you would want to spend the rest of your life with. Remember to express your love and gratitude to your partner. All of this stress will take a toll on your health by mid week; you’ll start having constant headaches and feel dizzy due to lack of sleep.

Cancer

Ganesha says your health is likely to bother you on and off throughout the week, which will make you feel quite low this week. You need to spend a lot of time with your family and friends just relaxing and letting loose. As you practice joy and exuberance throughout each day, your health will improve. If you do not relax this week your health will take a turn for the worse and force you to rest anyway hence listen to your body’s sign and cut yourself some slack. Your business will suffer a minor loss this week which will make it hard to resist for you to go back to work, try to do as much as you can with a calm and relaxed approach. Outsourcing and getting work done will work very well in your favor.

Leo

Ganesha says your nature this week will be happy - go - lucky. You will spread cheer and happiness everywhere you go and everyone that you meet this week, will be in awe of your

energy. You will have a new found self confidence which will help you navigate easily through this week. As you have the upper hand at work this week makes sure to help your colleagues who have fallen behind in work. This self confidence can easily turn into ego if you don’t take care, which will only create negative effects. Work on being self disciplined in terms of healthy eating exercise and work. As the stars are in your favor this week, you will be able to make a lot of profit if you try.

Virgo

Ganesha says Venus being in your favor this week, you’re likely to find a lot of people whom you’d like to be your valentine. Your love life will be full of prospects, which is quite confusing but in a positive way. You will soak in all the love and attention that is being thrown at you this week. Your career will take off in an unexpected direction this week as new opportunities arise that you’re very passionate about, chose your heart over your head. You will not have your parents or your families support in this new venture. You’ll succeed regardless, it might be a tough start considering everyone is rooting against you, and their disapproving comments will become your subconscious voice as days go by.

Libra

Ganesha says your flirtatious habits will help you make a lot of new friends this week. You’re likely to travel and go on a last minute road trip with your favorite group of friends. Even

though your flirtatious nature is very charismatic and makes other people feel special and better about themselves, you need to work on setting clear boundaries and make sure the

person you’re flirting with is not uncomfortable or feels awkward about the situation. Your business will reach new heights this week which means that the decisions you make now are extremely crucial and can make or break your business, this will keep you in a dilemma a lot this week. Chant the “OM NAMAH SHIVAY” mantra, preferably in a meditative set up every

morning. It will help you make better decisions and think more clearly.

Scorpio

Ganesha says anger and frustration are two dominant emotions you will feel throughout the week. This week is indeed challenging for you as two aspects of your life work against you,

your love life and professional life both seem to be taking a turn for the worse. You will find out this week that there have been some traitors in your business who have been using your company’s private information and strategies to help your biggest competitors move ahead of you. Do not be laid back and forgiving in this aspect, let all of your employees know that this type of behavior and deceit will not be tolerated and will have serious consequences. Once you have dealt with that you will also need to create a strategy to protect your private information.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says expect a lot of changes in your life this week and that too major ones. You will feel extremely uncomfortable and out of place in the beginning of the week, but as it goes

by exuberance will find its way towards you. Your career will take off very well and you will have an immense amount of beginners luck. You’re more likely to start earning a handsome

amount this week, without having to put in much effort. It is a crucial week for you as the decisions that you make in this week will have long lasting effects. If you’re in a relationship

make sure that you communicate well, and let them know that you need time to focus on your work. Take time off to do small kind and loving gestures for your partner.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week is full of cheer for you. You’re likely to welcome a new member in your family whom you’ll grow to love and adore throughout the week. This week is quite easy and relaxing for you. Although not every aspect of your life will work out as you would have liked it to be, you’ll come through struggles stronger and smarter. You will need to update yourself in terms of your skillet as people junior to you are trying to take over your position. You’re likely to feel slightly anxious and worried about how things will work out financially for you this week, as you have already made investments based on estimation of an income that’s yet to come. Mid-week you’ll realize that things worked out even better than you expected financially.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this is an ideal week for you to reflect on this year. You have been through the worst year of your life and become the strongest person you have ever been. Allow yourself

time and space to grieve the loss of a close loved one. Some solace will do you good this week, as you have been ignoring your feelings by staying busy. Your business and finances

will work out on its own this week, without you having to pay much time and attention. Although you need to do something to show your appreciation and gratitude towards your employees as you have a lucky bunch. They have been trustworthy and have got your back throughout all the difficulties that your business has faced. You will receive a lot of love from your partner this entire week.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week you’re very likely to embark on a spiritual journey this week. Past few days have been very rough on you who will lead you to question your actions and your

purpose. You’ll find a very good mentor who will give you valuable advices that’ll calm your anxieties. Do a lot of relaxing activities this week like going for a spa or reading a novel you

like. You’ll feel quite lonely this week as your partner will seem very distant from you. You are not able to communicate your feelings and emotions with your partner hence both of

you are not on the same page as of this week. Your health will be in the healing stage, as it keeps getting better this week you might let loose and eat foods you are not supposed to.