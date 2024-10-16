Vastu Tips: How to place your broom for financial prosperity?

The broom is considered a symbol of Goddess Lakshmi. Learn some key Vastu tips on how to place and use a broom at home for wealth and to avoid misfortune.

A broom is used to clean the house. It is believed to be associated with Goddess Lakshmi. Therefore, improper use of a broom can anger Goddess Lakshmi and bring misfortune to the home. Hence, Vastu Shastra lays down some important rules on how to place and use a broom. Following these rules can bring the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, while disregarding them can lead to negative consequences.

Connection between Broom and Goddess Lakshmi

According to Vastu Shastra, the broom is associated with Goddess Lakshmi. It not only cleans the house but also sweeps away poverty and brings prosperity. Placing the broom correctly pleases Goddess Lakshmi, while improper placement is considered disrespectful and can lead to poverty.

Where to Place the Broom at Home?

Keep the Broom Hidden:

The broom should not be kept in the open or in a visible place. It should be kept in a corner of the house, inside a cupboard, or beside it, hidden from view.

Keep the Broom Upright:

The broom should always be kept upright. This maintains positive energy and fresh air in the house.

Where Not to Place the Broom?

Not near the Prayer Room: The broom should never be placed near the prayer room or temple. This is considered highly disrespectful to Goddess Lakshmi.

Not near the Kitchen: The broom should not be placed near the kitchen, as it can disrupt the positive energy in the house.

Not in front of the Door: Placing the broom in front of the door is also a Vastu defect. It can increase negative energy in the house.

Rules for Using a Broom:

Avoid Using at Night: Using a broom at night is considered inauspicious and disrespectful to Goddess Lakshmi. It can lead to a loss of wealth.

When to Buy a New Broom: Buying a new broom on Saturday is considered auspicious. It is believed to remove poverty and bring wealth. Additionally, Dhanteras is an auspicious day to buy a new broom.

Replace a Broken Broom: A broken broom should be replaced immediately. Keeping a broken broom can bring negative energy and poverty into the house.

Important Vastu Rules for Brooms:

Place in Designated Spot: After sweeping, the broom should not be left lying around. It should be placed immediately in its designated spot. This helps maintain positive energy in the house.

Place in the West Direction: According to Vastu, the broom should be placed in the west direction of the house. This maximizes positive energy.

Do Not Place Outside: The broom should not be kept outside the house or in an open area. This can attract negative energy and lead to financial losses.

Latest Videos