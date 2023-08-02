Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Unveiling India's Sporting Heritage: 6 traditional sports and games

    Explore the rich cultural heritage of India through traditional sports like Kabaddi, Kho Kho, and Gilli Danda. Discover the ancient board game Pachisi and the awe-inspiring art of Mallakhamb. Experience the thrill of kite flying during festivals. Embrace India's vibrant history and cherished pastimes.

    India has a rich and diverse cultural heritage, and this is reflected in the wide array of traditional sports and games that have been played in the country for centuries. These sports and games not only provide entertainment and recreation but also offer valuable insights into India's history, regional customs, and societal values. From team sports like Kabaddi and Kho Kho to recreational games like Gilli Danda and Pachisi, each activity carries with it a piece of India's history and the spirit of camaraderie and joy shared by its people. Embracing and preserving these traditional games not only keeps our cultural legacy alive but also fosters a sense of community and unity among Indians worldwide.

    Here are six sports and games native to India:

    1. Kabaddi

    Kabaddi is a popular traditional team sport that originated in ancient India. It is played on a rectangular field, and two teams take turns sending a "raider" to the opponent's side. The raider's goal is to tag as many opponents as possible and return to their side without being caught. The defenders try to stop the raider from returning. Kabaddi has evolved into a professional sport and is now played internationally, with India being a dominant force in the sport.

    2. Kho Kho

    Kho Kho is a traditional Indian tag game that requires speed, agility, and teamwork. It is played on a rectangular field with two teams of twelve players each. One team sits in a row, and the other team tries to tag them by crossing the field. The team that tags all the opponents in the shortest time wins. Kho Kho has been a popular playground game for generations and is enjoyed by people of all ages.

    3. Gilli Danda

    Gilli Danda is a traditional street game that has been played in India for centuries. It involves using a small wooden stick (gilli) to strike a larger stick (danda) and then hitting it in the air. Players score points based on the distance and direction the gilli travels. Gilli Danda is a game of skill and precision and is often played in rural areas and during festive occasions.

    4. Pachisi

    Pachisi is an ancient Indian board game that is considered one of the predecessors of Ludo. It is played on a cross-shaped board with four arms, and each arm has a set of squares. Players use four pawns and a cowrie shell as a dice. The goal is to move the pawns around the board and back to the center to reach the final square. Pachisi is a strategy-based game that requires careful planning and is enjoyed by families and friends.

    5. Mallakhamb

    Mallakhamb is a traditional Indian sport that combines elements of gymnastics, yoga, and pole dancing. It involves performing various acrobatic and yogic poses on a vertical wooden pole or hanging rope. Mallakhamb requires immense strength, flexibility, and balance. Originally used by wrestlers to improve their physical abilities, it has now become a popular form of exercise and performance art.

    6. Kite Flying

    Kite flying is a cherished pastime in India, especially during festivals like Makar Sankranti. Participants fly kites made of paper and bamboo using special string coated with a mixture of crushed glass and glue. The objective is to cut the strings of other kites and become the last kite flying in the sky. Kite flying competitions are held, and the sky becomes a riot of colors during these festivals.

