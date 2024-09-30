Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sunscreen side effects: 5 Things to know before you apply

    Sunscreen side effects and benefits: Learn about the benefits and potential side effects of sunscreen. Choose the right sunscreen for skin protection and know what to keep in mind while using it.

    Sunscreen side effects: 5 Things to know before you apply
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 7:47 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 7:47 PM IST

    Health Desk: Sunscreen is used to protect the skin from the harmful rays of the sun. Most people use sunscreen for skin protection. Even big celebrities definitely apply sunscreen before applying makeup. Choosing the wrong sunscreen can sometimes harm you. Using sunscreen has many benefits for the skin, but it also has some side effects. Let's know from the expert what can be the side effects of sunscreen.

    Side effects of sunscreen

    The skin starts burning due to UV exposure and black marks appear. UV rays can also cause skin cancer. Sunscreen provides UV protection to a great extent. In an interview given to Times Now, Consultant Dermatologist Dr. Ruben Pasi says that people should also be aware of some side effects of sunscreen.

    1. Skin irritation and allergies

    Some people start showing symptoms of skin allergy after using sunscreen. This can be caused by the ingredient oxybenzone found in sunscreen. At the same time, people who have sensitive skin may also experience redness, itching in the skin after using sunscreen. If this happens to you, then you should use sunscreen only after consulting a doctor.

    2. Hormonal imbalance

    Once applied to the skin, sunscreen gets absorbed. Along with mixing in the blood stream, it can also cause hormonal and imbalance. However, more research is needed on this.

    3. Damage to internal skin

    Zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are used in physical sunscreens. Nanoparticles are present in the cream which can cause internal cellular damage to the skin.

    4. Pus in hair follicles

    Continuous or prolonged use of sunscreen causes problems like pus in the hair follicles of some people. If this has happened to you too, then you should stop using sunscreen and contact a doctor immediately.

    5. Acne from sunscreen

    It may sound strange, but some people get acne from applying sunscreen. Acne is mostly caused by hormonal imbalance. Sometimes sunscreen ingredients also cause acne.

    Precautions while applying sunscreen

    • While choosing a sunscreen, pay special attention to the SPF. You can choose a sunscreen with 30 to 50 CPF.
    • People who sweat a lot must use sunscreen two to three times a day.
    • If you are applying sunscreen before swimming, reapply sunscreen after swimming.
    • While going out, use sunscreen on any part of your body that is exposed to protect it from UV rays.
    • If you experience problems like itching, redness etc. on your skin after applying sunscreen, then stop using sunscreen and consult a doctor about this.
