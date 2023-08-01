Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stir-Fry to Caesar Salad: 7 easy-to-cook Chicken Dishes for every palate

    Elevate your chicken game with these seven mouthwatering and easy-to-cook chicken recipes. From the zesty Lemon Herb Grilled Chicken to the comforting One-Pot Chicken and Rice, these dishes are perfect for busy weeknights.

    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 2:27 PM IST

    Chicken is a versatile and popular protein that can be prepared in various delicious ways. Whether you prefer something quick and simple or more elaborate, there are plenty of easy-to-cook chicken dishes that are sure to satisfy your taste buds. Embrace the versatility of chicken and experiment with different herbs, spices, and sauces to create a variety of delicious and quick chicken meals.

    Here are seven mouthwatering chicken recipes that are both simple to make and packed with flavor:

    1. Lemon Herb Grilled Chicken

    Marinate chicken breasts in a mixture of lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, and a blend of your favorite herbs like thyme, rosemary, and oregano. Grill the chicken until it's cooked through and has a beautiful charred appearance. This dish pairs well with a fresh green salad or some grilled vegetables.

    2. One-Pot Chicken and Rice

    In a large pot, sauté onions, garlic, and diced chicken until it's lightly browned. Add rice, chicken broth, and your choice of vegetables such as carrots and peas. Let it simmer until the rice is cooked and the flavors are infused. This comforting one-pot meal is perfect for a quick and satisfying dinner.

    3. Chicken Stir-Fry

    In a hot wok or skillet, stir-fry sliced chicken with an assortment of colorful vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli, and snap peas. Season with a savory stir-fry sauce made from soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and a touch of honey. Serve it over steamed rice or noodles for a delightful and healthy meal.

    4. Baked Pesto Chicken

    Coat chicken breasts with a generous layer of basil pesto and top with some cherry tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. Bake until the chicken is cooked through and the cheese is bubbly and golden. This easy and flavorful dish is sure to impress your guests.

    5. Chicken Quesadillas

    Cook shredded chicken with your favorite seasonings like cumin, paprika, and chili powder. Layer the chicken and shredded cheese between two tortillas and cook until the cheese is melted and the tortillas are crispy. Cut into wedges and serve with salsa and guacamole for a delicious and crowd-pleasing snack or meal.

    6. Honey Mustard Chicken

    Whisk together honey, Dijon mustard, garlic, and a dash of soy sauce. Coat chicken thighs with the honey mustard mixture and bake until the chicken is tender and caramelized. This sweet and tangy dish is perfect for a weeknight dinner.

    7. Chicken Caesar Salad

    Grill or roast chicken breast and slice it into strips. Toss it with fresh romaine lettuce, croutons, and a generous amount of Caesar dressing. Top with grated Parmesan cheese and serve for a satisfying and hearty salad.

