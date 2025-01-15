Sperm Health Matters: Know power, benefits of antioxidants in male diet

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 3:05 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 3:04 PM IST

Male fertility is, therefore, becoming a prominent topic of consideration alongside female infertility when discussing reproductive health. Although there can be situations where the male reproductive health should not be downplayed because of its importance, sperm health is one of the most crucial factors affecting male fertility, along with many others. Recent studies suggest that food and antioxidants may also have beneficial effects on sperm quality and fertility

What is Sperm Health

A variety of parameters- morphology or shape and structure, count, motility (ability to move efficiently), and DNA integrity- affect sperm health. Poor sperm health may lead to infertility or difficulties in establishing pregnancy in the first place.

The next factors are probably the main parameters of male reproductive health: nutritional pattern and antioxidant intake; all are threatened by lifestyle influences, environmental toxins, and dietary habits impacting sperm health.

The Power of Antioxidants

Antioxidants are compound substances that cancel the activity of free radicals, unstable molecules capable of inflicting damage on biological cells. Oxidative stress is a significant cause of reduced sperm quality because of the disproportional distribution of antioxidants and free radicals in the male reproductive structures. This limited imbalance can inflict damage on DNA, affect the motility of the sperm cells, and hinder the fertilizing ability of the sperm cells.

Consumption of antioxidant-rich food may help in fighting oxidative stress and improve sperm health. Important antioxidants that may play a key role in male fertility include:

1.Vitamin C: Exerts a positive effect on both motility and number of sperms present. Plant sources include bell pepper, citrus fruits, and strawberries.

2 Vitamin E: Found in spinach and almonds. Vitamin E protects the sperm from destruction by oxygen.

3. Zinc: Provided by animal proteins such as meat and beans and shellfish. Zinc's importance lies in generating testosterone and the production of sperm cells.

4. Selenium: This mineral occurs in seafood and Brazil nuts and favours motility and shape.

Food for Sperm Health

For sperm health, a balanced diet based on whole foods, lean proteins, healthy fats, and moderation in fruit and vegetable intake is essential. Foods like avocados, berries, leafy greens, and fatty fish contain essential nutrients that boost reproductive health, while a diet high in processed foods, sugar, and trans fats could lead to low sperm health.

 

Other Factors

In addition to diet, maintaining a healthy weight, combating stress levels, and avoiding alcohol and smoking are crucial for sperm health. Regular exercise also contributes further to reproductive health.

Conclusion

Pregnancy begins with the smallest cells: sperm. By focusing on a nutrient-rich diet that includes antioxidants, men can greatly boost their chances for fertility and reproductive health. Simple modifications to the diet today can pay huge dividends down the line and ensure a successful, healthy pregnancy.

-Dr Pallavi Prasad- Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility, Basaveshwaranagar, Bengaluru

