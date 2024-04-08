Solar Eclipse 2024: Google shares special animation for rare event; Know how it works

Solar Eclipse 2024: The total solar eclipse, set to take place today, is being acknowledged by Google through an animation. Users who search about the total solar eclipse will see a graphic version of the phenomenon on the page.

Skygazers are in for a treat as a total solar eclipse, dubbed ‘The Great North American Eclipse’, will be gracing the skies in North America on April 8. Because they are an uncommon occurrence in astronomy and are only seen from a few spots, total eclipses thrill passionate skywatchers.

Google has released an animation to commemorate the important occasion. When someone searches for information on a total solar eclipse, a graphic representation of the phenomenon—in which the Moon completely or partially obscures the Sun's light—will appear on the website. This year, it will be a rare total solar eclipse where the moon will entirely cover the sun and the event will appear as a ring of fire.

To see the Google animation, users can type in the following:

Total solar eclipse 2024

Solar eclipse 2024

Eclipse 2024

Eclipse on April 8

Solar Eclipse timing in India

Meanwhile, the total solar eclipse will begin at 9:12 pm Indian Standard Time (IST), totality will begin at 10:08 pm and will end at 2:22 am IST on April 9. Anyone interested in viewing the solar eclipse may watch the NASA webcast. The phenomena is scheduled to be televised from 10:30 p.m. IST on April 8 till 1:30 a.m. IST.

During the livestream, the space agency will share conversations with experts and offer telescopic views of the eclipse from different sites along the eclipse path. The total solar eclipse will not be visible in India but will be visible in the United States, Mexico, Canada and other parts of North America.