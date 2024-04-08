Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Solar Eclipse 2024: Google shares special animation for rare event; Know how it works

    Solar Eclipse 2024: The total solar eclipse, set to take place today, is being acknowledged by Google through an animation. Users who search about the total solar eclipse will see a graphic version of the phenomenon on the page.
     

    Solar Eclipse 2024: Google shares special animation for rare event; Know how it works gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 11:12 AM IST

    Skygazers are in for a treat as a total solar eclipse, dubbed ‘The Great North American Eclipse’, will be gracing the skies in North America on April 8. Because they are an uncommon occurrence in astronomy and are only seen from a few spots, total eclipses thrill passionate skywatchers.

    Google has released an animation to commemorate the important occasion. When someone searches for information on a total solar eclipse, a graphic representation of the phenomenon—in which the Moon completely or partially obscures the Sun's light—will appear on the website. This year, it will be a rare total solar eclipse where the moon will entirely cover the sun and the event will appear as a ring of fire.

    To see the Google animation, users can type in the following:

    • Total solar eclipse 2024
    • Solar eclipse 2024
    • Eclipse 2024
    • Eclipse on April 8

    Solar Eclipse timing in India

    Meanwhile, the total solar eclipse will begin at 9:12 pm Indian Standard Time (IST), totality will begin at 10:08 pm and will end at 2:22 am IST on April 9. Anyone interested in viewing the solar eclipse may watch the NASA webcast. The phenomena is scheduled to be televised from 10:30 p.m. IST on April 8 till 1:30 a.m. IST.

    During the livestream, the space agency will share conversations with experts and offer telescopic views of the eclipse from different sites along the eclipse path. The total solar eclipse will not be visible in India but will be visible in the United States, Mexico, Canada and other parts of North America.

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Total Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024: Will it be visible in India? Know when, how to watch it online gcw

    Total Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024: Will it be visible in India? Know when, how to watch it online

    Ugadi 2024: When does this festival fall? April 08 or 09? Date, auspicious timings here RKK

    When is Ugadi 2024? April 8 or April 9? Date, auspicious timings here

    World Health Day 2024: 10 lifestyle changes to reduce heart disease and boost longevity RBA

    World Health Day 2024: 10 lifestyle changes to reduce heart disease and boost longevity

    Heatwave in India: 'Wear light clothes, avoid outdoor activities,' Kolkata doctor advises citizens RBA

    Heatwave in India: 'Wear light clothes, avoid outdoor activities,' Kolkata doctor advises citizens

    When is Eid al-Fitr 2024? Date, significance, history; all you need to know about this day RKK

    When is Eid al-Fitr 2024? Date, significance, history; all you need to know about this day

    Recent Stories

    Consequence of Congress coming to power BJP raises alarm over Pakistan flags waved in Hyderabad (WATCH) snt

    'Consequence of Congress coming to power...': BJP raises alarm over Pakistan flags waved in Hyderabad (WATCH)

    SCARY INCIDENT: Akshay Kumar reveals his palm was cut by a fan, 'Had a blade stuck between their nails' RKK

    SCARY INCIDENT: Akshay Kumar reveals his palm was cut by a fan, 'Had a blade stuck between their nails'

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-764 April 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-764 April 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will CPI(M)'s V Wasif increase vote share in Malappuram? rkn

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will CPI(M)'s V Wasif increase vote share in Malappuram?

    Delhi excise policy case: Court denies interim bail plea to BRS leader K Kavitha gcw

    Delhi excise policy case: Court denies interim bail plea to BRS leader K Kavitha

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon