Social media giving day: Know the art of uniting and making a difference

Social media has become a crucial element of our lives in the digital age, bringing individuals from all over the world together. Beyond its function as a tool for communication and entertainment, social media has grown to be a potent force for good in society. The Social Media Giving Day, an annual event that taps into the power of social media platforms to encourage charity giving and motivate people to make a difference, is one of the classic instances.

Every year on July 15, the internet observes Social Media Giving Day. It was established in 2013 by Givver.com, a non-profit technology platform with headquarters in St. Louis. Chris Sommers, the founder, wanted to persuade users of social media to make donations on sites like Twitter. Givver.com spent five months gaining the backing of authorities, organisations, and influencers, which resulted in the declaration of July 15 as "Social Media Giving Day" by mayors and governors around the country.

For a number of reasons, Social Media Giving Day is incredibly important in the world of philanthropy. First of all, it gives charitable organisations a platform to spread their messages and get in touch with potential contributors who might not have been reached through conventional methods. Organisations may target particular groups and efficiently express their mission, impact, and urgent requirements by using the strength of social media algorithms.

Create a Givver account, tweet your gift with the hashtag #give, the cause's Twitter handle, and the chosen donation amount to participate. Givver offers support to a variety of organisations. The major objective of Social Media Giving Day is to draw attention to social media as a tool for charity fundraising. On July 15, people celebrate this day all across the world and utilise social media to spread goodwill.

The reach and impact of Social Media Giving Day can also be greatly increased by enlisting influencers and social media ambassadors. These people can use their platforms to support particular issues and gain more awareness and support because they have sizable fan bases.Individuals can take use of the impact of their peers by actively sharing and promoting the issues they care about, inspiring their networks to get involved and make a donation.

